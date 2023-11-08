Idalia Application Deadline Has Passed but FEMA Can Still Help

ATLANTA – The Nov. 6 deadline for applying to FEMA for Hurricane Idalia federal disaster assistance has passed, but that does not mean FEMA is leaving Georgia. FEMA will continue working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to help survivors and communities continue recovering from the August 30 hurricane.

If you live in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn or Lowndes county and applied to FEMA for assistance, the agency encourages you to keep in touch.

By doing so, you can track the progress of your case, notify the agency of any changes to your postal and email addresses and phone numbers, and report insurance settlements or additional damage you may have discovered since your home inspection.

Here's how to reach FEMA:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Download the free FEMA Mobile App on your smartphone in English or Spanish.

About SBA Applications

The application deadline for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) long-term, low-interest physical disaster loan also has passed. The deadline for small business owners to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is June 7, 2024. You may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at SBA.gov/disaster. Paper applications are available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Georgia's recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738