rSTAR Technologies Named to Exelon DEI Honor Roll 2023
Honor Roll Spotlights Companies that Share Exelon’s DEI ValuesWESTMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSTAR Technologies, a leading specialized system integrator, announced today it is among Exelon’s honorees for the DEI Honor Roll 2023.
Exelon, one of America’s largest energy providers, issues the annual DEI Honor Roll to recognize outstanding business partners who share the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. rSTAR Technologies is among four IT service providers, as well as additional firms in the banking, insurance, professional services, investment, and legal industries included in this year’s award.
“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) is a core value at Exelon and foundational to all we do,” said Mark Browning, Exelon Senior Vice President, and Chief Information Officer. “We are proud to recognize partners like rSTAR Technologies who share these values and support Exelon in our goal to better serve the communities where we live and work."
rSTAR is a minority and woman-owned systems integration company with diverse gender and racial representation across leadership. Employees represent a global spectrum of talent, and provide Oracle, Salesforce, and other platform integration, specialized implementation, and consulting services. One of the changes rSTAR made during the pandemic was to increase the number of remote workers, and by doing so, they were able to hire and support a more diverse and inclusive group of workers, many of whom are assigned to Exelon’s initiatives.
In addition to a diverse leadership team and employee base, the company supports numerous activities in and around the Chicago area. Its Pledge 1 Commitment means that 1% of the company’s time, profit and services is donated to local DEI non-profits. rSTAR also sponsored and collaborated in the past with with Genesys Works, a non-profit providing pathways for high school students in underserved communities.
“It’s an honor to be included in this award,” said Danny Asnani, Vice President of Client Engagement for rSTAR Technologies. “We share Exelon’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. They hold their partners equally accountable to these high standards, and we put this passion into action in all that we do.”
Vivek Ahuja, rSTAR Vice President of Information Technology, added, “Exelon is a company known for its commitment to enduring values and its support of diversity and inclusion. We’re grateful to be recognized as a company who shares Exelon’s values.”
The full list of Exelon Honor Roll companies may be found at Businesses that Make the Grade: Exelon DEI Honor Roll
About rSTAR Technologies
rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in the asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce, the company provides consulting, implementation, and services for AI, CX integration and automation solutions.
Jeanne Grunert
rSTAR Technologies
+ +1 434-808-4163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn