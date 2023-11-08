Mega Influencers Are Joining Gan Jing World With the Motivation to Build a Safe, Clean, Non-Addictive Social Media

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kind acts have the power to send forth ripple effects in our world and change lives. The #KindnessIsCool campaign is underway at Gan Jing World. More and more influencers worldwide are joining the kindness movement with a mission of “Spread kindness, inspire millions.”

Gan Jing World, the fastest-growing online platform, invites people and organizations to join a movement for good. Submissions are open now through December 31, 2023 with a winners announcement scheduled for February 1, 2024.

Anyone can share videos of kind acts using the hashtag #KindnessIsCool on Gan Jing World and take part in this great wave of worldwide positivity, while also earning a chance at $25,000 in cash prizes.

Outstanding creators will have a chance to get featured on New York City's iconic Times Square billboard in addition to other exclusive promotional opportunities. Kindness pays back!

The Case for Kindness Echoed by Influencers Far and Wide

America’s trusted voice on finance and business, Dave Ramsey, host of the internationally renowned Ramsey Show shared his support on the #KindnessIsCool movement, encouraging others to focus on kindness:

“Kindness is cool. Here’s the deal: If you help people, if you love people, it always works out for you. Give it a try.”

Ramsey has launched “The Ramsey Show Highlights” on Gan Jing World, a channel that has brought together millions of people on YouTube. His new GJW channel offers a new environment and exciting space where varying ways of interaction are forging a deeper community.

Mega Influencer English with Jennifer (1.1M subscribers on YouTube), shared her take on kindness on her GJW channel to support what she believes to be an important movement:

“When we take the time to care about others, the world becomes a more beautiful place, and we all feel healthier and stronger. So be kind. Join the #KindnessIsCool campaign on Gan Jing World.”

Deeper Problems at Stake: Leaders Raise Concern for How Social Media is Affecting Mental Health, Especially for Youth

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory warning about social media’s “profound risk of harm” to youth's mental health, and the risk of harmful content exposure and excessive use.

A Wall Street Journal investigation exposed that a popular social media platform is feeding teenagers “a diet of darkness” through steady recommendation streams to teens of videos on suicide and eating disorders.

Many parents are understandably concerned about their children online. Gan Jing means “clean”. The New York-based social media startup seeks to set itself apart from these mainstream tech practices by putting traditional values, like kindness, before technology, and by taking a strict stance on data privacy. The platform prioritizes valuable information and inspirational content, freeing users from addiction loops.

Kyle Kemper, grassroots campaign manager for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praises Gan Jing World for providing the world “a really beautiful solution.” He offered his congratulations to the online platform and shared,

“What the world needs is access to safe, clean, private, non-addictive social media or community engagement centers.”



Contact: Nick Janicki, Media Relations

press@ganjingworld.com

Creator Inquiries: creators@ganjingworld.com

Website: https://www.ganjingworld.com/

Kindness Is Cool video contest