Business without Barriers: 300 Black Businesses Partner for Summit
Business without Barriers: 300 Black Businesses Partner for Summit
Year after year, everyday, people and their skills have gone unseen and unsupported. We’re inviting people to come this weekend to support each other for the greater good!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 years ago, there was a renaissance of Black Businesses expressing themselves and doing business with each other.
— J Hackett, founder of Black Wall Street AVL
After cultural changes and socioeconomic challenges, there is still vibrant energy, and it’s all happening this weekend in Richmond, VA during the Omniclave Business Summit.
It’s like a revival for Black Businesses with over 300 businesses representing them.
Recent census data shows that there are 3.12 million Black-owned Businesses in the US, generating $206 billion in annual revenue and supporting 3.56 million U.S. jobs.
Richmond is known as the home of Black Capitalism because of the number of black-owned banks and insurance houses it had during reconstruction.
Today is no different.
This weekend, Black Wall Street AVL is hosting a summit called Omniclave that has attracted over 300 Black Businesses from the Richmond area and 47 surrounding cities. They’re coming together under one theme: Power through Partnerships.
Sponsored by Truist Bank, this gathering focuses on providing Black Businesses the resources they need to thrive beyond the barriers that exist.
This free event starts at Leviticus Training Center at 1700 East Parham Road with training on grants led by J Hackett. The weekend continues Friday night through Sunday morning at Highland Springs Elementary School at 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs, VA.
The lineup celebrates local people who have done extraordinary things.
Bruce L Waller, Jr, who graduated from Henrico High School after living in some of Richmond’s low-income communities, started Kairos, his marketing firm. He works with schools to bring teachers together with students and communities through his Entrepreneurs in Schools program. He’ll be teaching on marketing and outreach.
Artist Anderson, a graduate of Virginia State University and former singer with stellar award nominee GI, will be teaching on relationships.
Jeremie “Zjae” Roberts will teach about credit and financial literacy. Julian Jones from North Richmond will talk about how he went from a 1.8 GPA to graduating college in 2 years with 2 degrees and becoming a real estate investor.
So much energy and expectation are in the air as people collaborate to move their businesses forward. After information is shared on Saturday, the weekend culminates on Sunday with partner workshops.
Marketing Expert, Brandon Shotme will facilitate a session where people actually work, in real-time, in their businesses with everyone in the room helping each other out.
This is sure to be the beginning of explosive growth for businesses that may have been on the margins for years.
Lots of prizes and giveaways will happen over the weekend. Free haircuts, a 5-day vacation on the line dancing cruise, a holiday shopping spree, and a $20,000 business prize package.
“Year after year, every day, people and their skills have gone unseen and unsupported. We’re inviting people to come this weekend to support each other for the greater good!” says J Hackett, founder of Black Wall Street AVL, a movement he formed to start, grow, and expand Black businesses.
The enthusiasm for the event is clearly increasing, as tickets continue to sell quickly pushing them to their target of 500 attendees, further limiting the venue space. The organizers say they have already expanded the venue to accommodate all participants.
The event comes as a source of hope for visionary people of color, formerly incarcerated individuals, ethnic minorities, and those facing economic challenges as new opportunities to rebuild their lives emerge. It also honors re-entry support by featuring real-life stories of people who have overcome post-prison challenges.
Organizers also proudly revealed that the summit's revenues will help worthy families secure down payments for a house, ushering in a new era.
Don’t miss out and lose this rare chance to get what you need for your business. Twelve renowned speakers and three days of partnerships await you at OMNICLAVE Business Summit 2023. For more information, visit https://blackwallstreetavl.com/ or you can sign-up here: www.omniclave.org.
Sponsorship and vending opportunities remain available for community agencies and businesses.
About Black Wall Street AVL
We are a Black business incubator with a mission to start, grow, and expand Black Business and help revitalize Black Wall Street. We help build a supportive community for BIPOC business owners. We provide opportunities for professional development through programs, events, mentoring, and coaching with support from our partners.
For inquiries and further information, contact:
Joseph “J” Hackett
Black Wall Street AVL
828-513-0850
admin@blackwallstreetavl.com