eFamilyCare & Northwell Health Present Family Caregiver Study at American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) Meeting
3-month program provided virtual coaching of family caregivers by a care adviser using eFamilyCare, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, tele-health mobile/web-based app.
eFamilyCare, a leading mobile platform that connects family caregivers with one-on-one expert support, and Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, today announced that their study "Virtual Coaching of Family Caregivers Improves Wellbeing," was presented at the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) at their annual meeting on October 12 – 14, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
The 3-month program provided virtual coaching by a care adviser using eFamilyCare, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth mobile and browser-based app. The care adviser was a licensed clinical social worker who addressed family caregiver needs through the app and coached the caregiver by interactive messaging, video visiting, completion of customized assessments, providing curated educational information, and/or referral to services and resources. Family caregiver stress was assessed and scored using a standardized Zarit Burden Survey over time.
126 employees of Northwell Health who were also family caregivers were enrolled in the 3-month program. 80% of the care recipients were adults (average age of 77 years) and 20% were children (average age of 8 years). 67% of the caregivers used the app as the need arose and 33% used it regularly. 100% of the caregivers said that the care advisers were responsive to their concerns, and 93% reported that they learned about resources that they otherwise would have not known about. 52% of caregivers reported a reduction in stress during the program. 93% of the caregivers were highly satisfied with the program. Virtual coaching of family caregivers provided needed education and support to family caregivers that improved the wellbeing of their care recipients, as well as the caregivers themselves.
“Family caregivers experience notable challenges caring for older adults. These include the convergence of disabling cognitive and medical disorders, distance, and limits of time,” added Jason Karlawish, M.D. “There are substantial opportunities to improve this experience. They begin with recognizing the role of family caregivers in reporting their perspectives about the health of their loved ones and providing physical and social support.”
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects you with expert Care Advisers dedicated to helping you care for your loved ones. The Care Advisers help build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare’s Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to medical experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We are training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit https://www.northwell.edu/ and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
