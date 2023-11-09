eFamilyCare has been selected to participate in Northwell Health’s first ever in-person event held by the Caregiver BERG
My parents moved in creating pressures on my marriage and social life. eFamilyCare is easy to use and my adviser asked questions that grounded me. I can say things to them I can’t to people I know.”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eFamilyCare, the industry’s leading digital platform, providing real-time support to family caregivers through technology and professional Care Adviser messaging has been selected to Northwell Health’s, first ever in-person event hosted by the Caregiver Business Employee Resource group (BERG) to draw attention to National Family Caregivers Month.
— Northwell employee
Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, is leading the way in recognizing the essential role of caregivers in our society and the impact that caregiving has on the workplace. As a pioneer in caregiver support, eFamilyCare is honored to participate in this significant event aimed at drawing attention to the challenges faced by employees who have to balance their caregiving demands with their commitment to work and their own wellbeing.
The event, hosted by Dina Morgan and Michelle Milgrim, co-chairs of the Northwell Health Caregiver BERG, represents an essential step towards creating a supportive environment for caregivers, both within the organization and in the broader community. It aligns perfectly with eFamilyCare's mission to revolutionize the caregiver experience through the power of technology and the expertise of Care Advisers.
eFamilyCare’s Chief Professional Officer, Claudia Fine, Chief Operating Officer, Karen Katter and Care Adviser, Illese Forgang, will be in attendance to highlight their commitment to advancing caregiver support and fostering collaborative partnerships with health care entities. Along with showcasing the caregiver platform, Claudia Fine will be hosting a session on “Caregiver Tips to Share” at the event.
eFamilyCare continues to be at the forefront of caregiver support by providing caregivers with vital resources, personalized guidance, and technological tools to facilitate their caregiving journey. This event at Northwell Health highlights the important role that caregivers play in the present and future healthcare landscape.
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects you with expert Care Advisers dedicated to helping you care for your loved ones. The Care Advisers help build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare’s Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to medical experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
