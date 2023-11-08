eFamilyCare Renews Contract to Provide Family Caregiver Support to Molina MyCare Ohio Plan Members
eFamilyCare renews contract with Molina after successful completion of one-year family caregiver support initiative.
We are proud to continue our collaboration with Molina to support family caregivers of their members. This places Molina MyCare Ohio in the forefront of Medicaid innovative digital health programs.”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eFamilyCare is pleased to announce the successful completion of a one-year initiative with Molina MyCare Ohio and the renewal of a full contract for a second year to provide family caregiver support to its dual eligible population. eFamilyCare enrolls family caregivers of Molina Healthcare members to support them as they in turn care for their elderly and/or chronically ill loved ones. eFamilyCare equips the family caregiver with skills, knowledge and tools to help them navigate a complicated health care system and to avoid costly member hospitalizations and unnecessary emergency room visits.
— Dr. Eric Rackow, Founder and CEO, eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare acknowledges Molina MyCare Ohio for recognizing the important role of family caregivers when it comes to caring for their members. Molina is embracing innovative solutions that provide quality care and are scalable in the face of the growing shortage of paid caregivers.
eFamilyCare uses its proprietary tele-health mobile and desktop platforms to enable expert care advisers who are social workers or nurses to coach, educate and train, provide customized information, and refer to needed resources and services to family caregivers and to improve health outcomes of care recipients. eFamilyCare’s high-tech, human-touch service enables it to provide virtual support to family caregivers and aligns with its Medicaid health plan partners' mission to provide high-quality healthcare and improve the health and well-being of underserved populations and those with complex healthcare needs.
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare provides one-on-one support to family caregivers on how to navigate the healthcare system and access medical and social resources including self-care resources. Support is provided through a tele-health platform by expert Care Advisers who are available any time via instant messaging and video and who build a personalized plan for ongoing support. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 126), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of June 30, 2023. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.
