Quantum Healing & Wellness Center to Welcome Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Inventor of Energy Enhancement System (EESystem)
Learn How the EESystem Works at this Informative Q&A Session!
The power that made the body, heals the body. Give your body the healthy energy to function optimally and live your greatest life.”BEDFORD HILLS, NY, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Healing & Wellness holistic wellness center is pleased to welcome Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, inventor of the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem), for an educational Q&A session to introduce the innovative “Bio-scalar waves” technology to the public.
The event will be held on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm at Quantum Healing & Wellness located at 7 Norm Avenue in Bedford Hills, NY – the first and only center in Westchester County to feature the EESystem!
“We are excited and honored to host Dr. Michael for the first time in Westchester at our 24-unit EESystem center. Dr. Michael joins us for the purpose of educating the community about the technology that is now available to all of us for optimal health,” says Dr. Michelle Adams, owner of Quantum Healing & Wellness. “I am delighted to introduce everyone to our total wellness center, which includes a sauna and salt room for those dedicated to self-care.”
“The power that made the body, heals the body. Give your body the healthy energy to function optimally and live your greatest life,” says Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and PhD, inventor of the EESystem, Researcher, and Professor of Applied Integrative Biophysics.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to ask Dr. Michael questions and get to experience the EESystem. Seating is limited. To register for the event, visit our website at www.quantumhealingandwellnesspma.com . Ticket price $60 ($180 Value) and is non-refundable. More information is available by calling Quantum Healing & Wellness at 914-218-3428. The center is part of the UNIFYD Healing global network.
From a scientific perspective, Dr Michelle Adams explains that the EESystem generates multiple bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, including scalar waves, which help with cell regeneration, increase cell membrane potential, mitochondrial and stem cell activity, and to boost energy levels for optimum function, and much more!
About Dr. Sandra Rose Michael
Dr. Sandra Michael is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and PhD, an inventor, researcher, and Professor of Applied Integrative Biophysics. Dr. Michael has taught holistic health for several decades including inventing the first effective Scalar Healing Light Chamber in 1978. Dr. Michael’s lifelong award-winning work in applied integrative biophysics has earned her prestigious recognition such as Presidential and International Who’s Who. She has lectured at the UN, MIT, The World Health Summit, the Harvard Club, London’s Royal Society of Medicine, and Mount Sinai Medical School. Dr. Michael has served on the board of Global Foundation for Integrative Medicines and as a Commissioner for the International Tribunal for Natural Justice. She serves on the Science Advisory Board for American Great Health.
About Dr. Michelle Adams
Dr. Michelle Adams has a Doctorate in Pharmacy. After working in the pharmaceutical industry for 27 years, she realized there was a more natural way to treat dis-ease, which led her to opening Quantum Healing & Wellness center in Mount Kisco, NY last year. As of October 2023, she relocated and expanded her business to Bedford Hills, NY. The new location offers an upgraded 24-unit EESystem, Salt Room, Infrared Sauna with Red-light Therapy, new Scalar Yoga Program, Microcirculation Therapy (Avacen), and more. Dr. Adams is pursuing her doctorate in Integrative/Natural Medicine. She has a passion for helping others and looks forward to exploring additional innovative holistic modalities and services to heal those in need.
About Quantum Healing & Wellness
Quantum Healing & Wellness is a holistic health and wellness center located in Bedford Hills, NY. It operates as a private membership facility, which provides healing to individuals who are proactive in their wellness by accessing an amplified energy field via the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem), a photo-chromatic therapy that promotes cell regeneration, improves immune function, provides pain relief, detoxifies the body, elevates mood, and increases energy. The center is part of the UNIFYD Healing global network.
