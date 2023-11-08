Karla Carranza Unveils the Transcendence Collection: A Celebration of Art and Mental Health
Karla Carranza Unveils the Transcendence Collection: A Celebration of Art and Mental HealthLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary artist Karla Carranza is thrilled to announce her upcoming art show, the "Transcendence Collection," set to take place on November 16th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 481 S. Fairfax Ave., Hollywood, CA 90036. Born in Mexico and currently residing and working in Los Angeles, Karla Carranza brings a unique blend of self-taught painting skills and academic background in International Relations and Fashion Design to her captivating artworks.
Karla's art reflects her deep connection to spirituality and a profound exploration of human experiences. Her work is a symphony of honesty, rawness, exposure, vulnerability, perseverance, love, and the enduring spirit of humanity. Through canvas and textiles, Karla masterfully conveys these emotions and energetic underpinnings, inviting viewers to engage with her conceptualized expressions.
"I make art to bring vibrant, impactful, harmonious, and dynamic energy to a room," says Karla Carranza.
The "Transcendence Collection" is a testament to Karla's artistic journey, inspired by the idea of transcending one's limitations and reaching higher states of being. Her abstract portrayals capture the layers, textures, and complexities of "showing up" in the world, offering viewers a visual and emotional journey of self-discovery.
But Karla's art is not just about aesthetics; it's also a tribute to mental health awareness and recovery. As an addict in recovery herself, she believes that mental health is at the core of transcendence. To support this cause, Karla Carranza has partnered with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA). She will generously donate 15% of the evening's sale proceeds to this charitable organization, emphasizing the importance of mental health in our lives.
"I hope you'll join us at the event, where I'll be able to share more about the vital work they do and a bit more about how overcoming my own mental health challenges inspired this body of work," invites Karla.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience the "Transcendence Collection" by Karla Carranza on November 16th. This event promises to be a powerful convergence of art, spirituality, and mental health awareness.
MHALA, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, serves low-income adults and transition-age youth facing mental health needs, including Veterans and people experiencing homelessness. MHALA provides mental and physical healthcare, employment, housing, and education services to nearly 16,000 individuals throughout Los Angeles County.
