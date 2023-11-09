Submit Release
ATELIER Playa Mujeres honored as one of the Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts in Mexico in the Travvy Awards 2023

Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts in Mexico Silver Winner at the Travvy Awards 2023

Travvy Awards 2023 Statuettes

ATELIER de Hoteles representative Jorge Sotomayor with Travvy Award

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is recognized, for the third consecutive year, as one of the Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts in Mexico in the Travvy Awards 2023

We're honored to have been recognized once more, as one of the Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts in Mexico. The Travvy Awards have a special value, as the winners are defined by the travel agents.”
— David Torres, Commercial Director of ADH.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the hotel operator and marketer, announced that its signature resort, ATELIER Playa Mujeres "All Suites Luxury Resort," was named one of Mexico's Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts 2023 during the Travvy Awards 2023 ceremony, held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, on November 2nd.

The Travvy Awards, produced by Northstar Travel Group, a renowned B2B media firm that owns the leading travel industry news portal, Travel Pulse, and the renowned AGENTatHOME magazine, among others, recognize the winning hotels, as voted for by their audience.

Thanks to innovative concepts such as Handcrafted Hospitality®, Addictive Service® and Barefoot Luxury®, ATELIER Playa Mujeres has elevated the art of hospitality even further, achieving this significant recognition, which sets it apart in the tourism industry worldwide.

Travel advisors, who sell millions of trips annually, cast thousands of votes in more than 140 categories of exceptional travel service.

"Undoubtedly, being recognized as one of the Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts in Mexico is the result of the great work of our Arteleros, who, day by day, are fundamental in our path to success. It is with great enthusiasm that we look forward to moving ahead and continuing to offer extraordinary experiences to our mutual clients," concluded Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

To book a stay with the best rates and exclusive benefits in ATELIER de Hoteles resorts, visit https;//atelierdehoteles.com and prepare for a memorable experience.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres | Barefoot Luxury Heaven

