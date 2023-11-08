Submit Release
November 8 - State Coordinated Elections Ballots Returned: November 8, 2023

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, November 8, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 15, 2023 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the Coordinated Election on November 7, 2023. So far, 1,678,365 ballots have been returned.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

All data as of 11:30 PM on November 7, 2023.

