Medicinal Genomics Partners with Bio Molecular Systems to Automate Cannabis Testing

Life science firms join forces to deliver better, faster, more accurate testing results.

BEVERLY, MA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency, today announced a partnership agreement with Bio Molecular Systems (BMS) that would give MGC the right to market BMS’s qPCR Mic instrument, and their liquid handling system, the Myra. This partnership represents a significant addition to the MGC product offering and a robust response to the industry’s critical need to boost cannabis testing accuracy, throughput, and accountability.

“The Cannabis industry is under increasing pressure to do more, more accurately, in less time,” said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. “As the leader in pathogen detection technology and genomic analysis and interpretation, we’re constantly looking for ways to make our customers’ businesses run smoother and more profitably. Partnering with Bio Molecular Systems, one of the most respected and innovative life science firms in the world, will do wonders for everyone in the value chain — labs, growers and even consumers — because the benefits of being able to test more samples, faster and easier, with more accurate results, don’t stop at the laboratory door.”

Lab automation is increasingly being seen not as a “nice-to-have” but as a “must-have,” and if labs or growers aren’t using automation, it’s more and more likely that they’ll be competing against a firm that does. Thanks to the addition of this technology, even the most error-prone and complicated lab processes can be improved. Technicians are spared conducting repetitive tasks that could cause them to lose focus and potentially make mistakes, and automation frees up their time for more value-added activities. Fewer physical steps are involved as well, and the minimized handling also contributes to better, faster results.

In addition, the platform has features that solve the most pressing problems in testing. Both instruments take up less than two square feet, maximizing workspace. Myra automates all liquid transfer steps for 46 samples in less than 15 minutes and the Mic delivers results in less than an hour. All MGC cycling protocols and liquid transfer steps come preloaded with the BMS software, which with its accompanying integrated data analysis software, takes throughput and accuracy to levels no manual processing can match.

Growers who want to affordably scale their operations will also find these platforms very attractive. Deploying them as part of an overall quality management discipline, growers can assure themselves that they’re building quality into their operations throughout the growing and harvesting processes, and the resulting audit trail of data could prove invaluable as their crop moves through the distribution channel from independent testing to retail. Furthermore, the Mic and Myra package allows them to onboard in-house qPCR testing for harmful plant pathogens and valuable traits with minimal investment in staff and space.

“We’re very pleased to be able to partner with Medicinal Genomics, one of the cannabis industry’s premier companies. Our reputation has been built to stand out against the rigorous standards of the biotech and life science industries, and we’re excited to bring those same rigorous values of accuracy, dependability and productivity to the cannabis industry. With MGC as our partner, we look forward to offering our superior products and technologies to this nascent industry, and helping it realize its vast potential,” said John Corbett, Jr., Bio Molecular Systems’ CEO.

The BMS platform will be available for purchase on the MGC webstore later this month. MGC has validated three PathoSEEK qPCR Detection Assays (Hop Latent Viroid, Fusarium, and Pythium) as well as the FemINDICAtor qPCR Plant Sex Detection Assay on the platform, with more to come, including compliance assays, in 2024.

To schedule a virtual demo of the platform, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com/mic-myra. MGC is also scheduling in-person demos at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on November 30th.

About BMS

Bio Molecular Systems (BMS) is a biotechnology company that designs, manufactures and distributes instrumentation for the life sciences. Established in 2010 and composed of the founders and senior personnel from the former Corbett Life Sciences company, BMS has the expertise in developing innovative, versatile, robust, and easy-to-use products that generate strong customer loyalty. BMS’s long standing position in the biotech manufacturing sector enables a reputation for continuous and rapid in-house innovation and product evolution. For more information, please visit https://biomolecularsystems.com/.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure the safety, quality, and consistency of their products so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they’re buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.