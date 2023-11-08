FlaSEIA Supports Florida Consumer Protection in Solar Sales

FlaSEIA Logo

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced results of investigation of Florida solar panel installer for deceptive sales tactics.

Following is a statement from Wendy Parker, Executive Director of the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA):

“FlaSEIA has been Florida’s solar trade association since 1977, and in those 46 years, FlaSEIA has always advocated for transparency and ethical behavior among its contractor members. MC Solar has never been a member of FlaSEIA, and the practices that the Florida Attorney General detailed would not be tolerated from any member of FlaSEIA. Unscrupulous practices like these do great harm to consumers and hurt the solar industry’s ability to deliver sustainable and resilient energy solutions to the people of Florida.”

“FlaSEIA’s contractor members are properly licensed for the work they perform, carry the required insurance, are up to date on continuing education, and are subject to FlaSEIA’s rigorous ethical standards. FlaSEIA’s ethics committee actively assists homeowners to find solutions when they have issues with their systems or their installer. In addition, FlaSEIA has a Consumer’s Guide on its website detailing questions homeowners and business owners should ask of their contractor before signing any contract to install solar.”

“The Florida residential solar market is a rapidly growing industry. More than 9,000 Floridians rely on solar and energy storage jobs to feed their families and pay their bills. The vast majority of solar projects in the state are properly installed and deliver on their promises. FlaSEIA applauds the work of the Florida Attorney General’s office and commends efforts to remove bad actors from Florida’s industries. Consumer protection in solar sales is of utmost importance, and FlaSEIA offers resources to consumers and contractors, helping ensure the citizens of Florida benefit from the promise of solar energy. There are sunny days ahead when we work together.”

About Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA)

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a non-profit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety, and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.