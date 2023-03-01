FlaSEIA Now Accepting Photo Contest Submissions

FlaSEIA Logo

SARASOTA, FL, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA), the trade association representing the Florida solar and storage industry, today announced it is accepting submissions for a photo contest for residential and commercial solar or energy storage installations.

This photo contest recognizes FlaSEIA members who have installed unique, beautiful, and groundbreaking solar systems in the state of Florida. Nominations are now open, and submissions are due March 31, 2023. Winners will be recognized at the Florida Solar & Storage Summit, taking place May 1-3, 2023 in Sarasota, Florida. Interested parties may visit the Florida Solar & Storage Summit’s page on FlaSEIA’s website flaseia.org to access the nomination form.

“The Florida solar and storage market is one of the biggest in the U.S,” said Wendy Parker, executive director of FlaSEIA. “We know there are many cool and beautiful residential and commercial projects in Florida, and we want to promote our members’ good work.”

About FlaSEIA

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a nonprofit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.

About Florida Solar & Storage Summit

The Florida Solar & Storage Summit is Florida’s premier solar and storage conference and trade show. The Summit is an annual gathering of industry leaders working to make Florida a top market for solar and storage. The Summit addresses challenging topics, offers practical training and business advice, and provides crucial updates on the legislative and regulatory climate in the Florida solar and storage industry.

