FlaSEIA Hosts Inflation Reduction Act Education Event with Congresswoman Kathy Castor

Event educated Florida businesses on available tax credits.

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Thursday, the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (“FlaSEIA”), Florida’s solar trade association since 1977, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) by hosting an education event in Tampa, Florida for Florida businesses and nonprofits on newly available tax credits for solar installations.

The event featured remarks by Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL), Ted Lee from U.S. Department of the Treasury, FlaSEIA leaders, and FlaSEIA members. Speakers educated more than 100 executives from a variety of commercial and nonprofit businesses about expansions to existing investment tax credit opportunities and direct pay provisions, which allow nonprofits and municipal governments to receive direct payments in lieu of tax credits. FlaSEIA members presented case studies from the City of Tampa, Advent Health, local churches, and a professional sports team, demonstrating how solar projects are benefiting their customers under the new IRA.

“We were delighted to host this education event and networking opportunity for FlaSEIA members and local businesses,” said Wendy Parker, Executive Director of FlaSEIA. “FlaSEIA members are extremely experienced, and we hope attendees find FlaSEIA resources useful in their journey to go solar.”

“One year ago, Congress delivered the largest climate and clean energy investment legislation in history, clearing the way for the U.S. to lower emissions, reduce Americans’ energy bills and create good-paying clean energy jobs,” said Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL). “Now, we must ensure that Florida communities have the tools they need to capitalize on the investment opportunities in the Inflation Reduction Act. I thank FlaSEIA for its critical role in educating Tampa Bay businesses, nonprofits, and religious institutions on how to access and deploy clean energy in Florida.”

About Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA)

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a non-profit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety, and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.