Mitch Gould and NPI: Amazon Plans to Hire 250,000 Workers for the Holiday Season, Target to Add Nearly 100,000
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce giant, announces its plan to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season, translating into positive news for Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI).
Mitch Gould, a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience in retail distribution, has played a pivotal role in Amazon's expansion into health and wellness and sports nutrition. NPI, led by Gould, specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products, offering a unique and proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould's career began with selling millions of dollars worth of products to prominent home center chains like Home Depot, Lowe's Menards, and Ace Hardware in the lawn and garden hardware industry. He later transitioned into the nutrition sector, establishing strong relationships with major retailers such as Walmart, K-Mart, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and Costco.
When Amazon ventured into new product categories, they turned to Gould and NPI for assistance with their expansion efforts. Gould's expertise and extensive network in the retail world proved invaluable to Amazon as they diversified their offerings. Sensing this momentous opportunity, Gould harnessed his vast industry insights and connections to ensure renowned brands found their rightful place on Amazon’s platform.
Gould’s impressive network within the sports nutrition, health, and wellness sectors made for an unmatched force set to facilitate the addition of renowned brands to Amazon’s platform.
“Amazon’s entry into health and wellness was a significant shift. I was excited to be at the forefront of this change, bringing top-tier products to a vast audience,” commented Gould.
Moreover, Mitch Gould's forward-thinking approach led to the creation of the "Evolution of Distribution," a platform designed to address the challenges faced by foreign brands entering the American market. Recognizing that companies from Europe and other parts of the world were incurring significant losses when expanding to the United States, Gould devised a turnkey solution that streamlines the import, distribution, and promotion of foreign products, helping them establish a strong foothold in the U.S. retail landscape.
Mitch Gould commented, "I noticed a void in the marketplace – companies from abroad, particularly Europe, were coming into America and losing millions of dollars. I filled that void and created a headquarters for foreign brands to step into, a simple platform that enables them to have a turnkey, proven record solution where we import, distribute, and promote their products.”
As Amazon and Target gear up to hire tens of thousands of seasonal workers, it is clear that Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International will continue to play a pivotal role in facilitating the distribution and growth of products in the health and wellness sector.
For more information about NPI and its expansive suite of services for health and wellness product manufacturers, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
For more information about NPI and its expansive suite of services for health and wellness product manufacturers, visit www.nutricompany.com.
