ATP Welcomes New Board Members for 2024
Rory McCorkle from McCorkle Strategic Consulting will lead as Board Chair.
ATP is fortunate to have an outstanding slate of Board members. These new leaders are integral in advancing the Association’s mission and strengthening its role in a rapidly evolving assessment world.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is proud to announce the newly elected board members for 2024. This talented group of professionals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization.
— ATP CEO William Harris
The 2024 ATP Board of Directors will be led by Rory McCorkle, PhD, President of McCorkle Strategic Consulting. Rory brings 20 years of experience in guiding the creation and development of assessment programs. His strategic expertise includes portfolio analysis, globalization, and new credential creation. Rory's extensive volunteer work for ATP includes roles as Chair Elect and leading committees on marketing and security.
Also elected to the 2024 ATP Board of Directors are: Susan Davis-Becker: Co-founder and psychometrician at ACS Ventures, LLC, specializing in education testing. With over 15 years of experience, Susan focuses on strategic planning and operational support for assessment programs, contributing to projects like statewide student assessment peer review and medical specialty certification exams.
Gary Behrens: Bringing decades of experience to FifthTheory, Gary excels in industrial/organizational testing. As Assistant VP, he leads initiatives in product development, client programs, certifications, and vendor relations. Gary has actively contributed to ATP's leadership in organizational, legal, privacy, and data security testing protocols.
Nikki Eatchel: With 29 years in global assessment, Nikki is the Chief Assessment Officer at Prometric. Her expertise spans K-12, higher education, certification/licensure, pre-employment, and workforce development. Nikki focuses on designing and implementing assessments using traditional and innovative approaches, including AI tools.
Dianne Henderson, Ph.D.: Currently the Vice President of Measurement Innovation at ACT, Dianne has 25 years of diverse experience in the assessment industry. Her leadership roles in various global assessment companies cover college and career readiness, K-12 summative, edtech, ESL, licensing, and certification. Dianne champions research-driven innovation and is an active member of ATP, NCME, and AERA.
Liberty Munson, PhD: Director of Psychometrics for Microsoft Worldwide Learning, Liberty is a thought leader with over 20 years of experience. Specializing in pushing the boundaries of traditional approaches, she leads the strategic direction for Microsoft's technical certification program. Liberty actively contributes to ATP, serving twice as Chair of the Certification/Licensure Division and participating in various committees.
Paul Muir: Chief Strategy and Partnership Officer at Surpass Assessment, Paul brings almost 25 years of experience in education and assessment. He has played transformative roles in policy change and technology-enabled assessments globally. Paul's commitment to addressing the digital divide is evident through his extensive volunteer work, including roles on the ATP Board, the e-Assessment Association board, and the ATP Security Committee.
ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D. expressed enthusiasm for the outstanding candidates, saying, "ATP is fortunate to have an outstanding slate of Board members. These new leaders are integral in advancing the Association’s mission and strengthening its role in a rapidly evolving assessment world."
The ATP Board of Directors plays a crucial role in ensuring ATP remains at the forefront of the testing industry during a period of unprecedented change.
