Payson Police Department Receives Autism Certification to Better Serve the Community

The Payson Police Department becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after receiving a specialized training program from IBCCES

PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Payson Police Department becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after receiving a specialized training program from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This training and certification process will enhance officer and staff knowledge and understanding of best practices to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive members of the community.

“This is training that has been long overdue for such an underserved portion of the community,” says Chief of Police Ronald Tischer. “With this, we hope to further our ability not only as a department, but also as members of the community to provide inclusion to all members of our great community.”

The IBCCES Law Enforcement training and certification program covers relevant topics, such as common signs or behaviors that someone may be autistic, empathy and understanding, sensory sensitivities, communication tips, safety concerns, and other scenario-based best practices. The goal of the program is to provide additional knowledge and strategies officers can utilize when encountering individuals in the community to assess, communicate, and de-escalate when possible.

“We’re thrilled to witness the dedication of the Payson Police Department in recognizing the need for accessibility within their community,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification can be an invaluable asset in both routine and life or death situations, and we applaud Payson Police Department’s commitment to being better prepared.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Payson Police Department

The Payson Police Department is responsible for law enforcement for the Town of Payson and Star Valley, located in the Mountains of Arizona, and serving a total population of approximately 17,128 citizens. The Payson Police Department Values include Integrity, Professionalism, and Teamwork.