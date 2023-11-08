Top-level meeting and negotiations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, November 8 - On November 8, top-level talks between the two countries were held in the Palace of the Nation as part of the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The meeting and talks started with the special meeting of the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, and continued with the participation of official delegations of the parties.

Within the framework of the visit program, during the meeting and negotiations, which were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, a wide range of important issues of relations and cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran were discussed.

It was stated that the many historical and cultural commonalities of the two brotherly peoples will continue to be a favorable basis for strengthening the atmosphere of understanding, trust and mutual respect in friendly relations and beneficial cooperation.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the constructive atmosphere and the positive trend of relations between the two countries and the expansion of their content.

In this context, the existence of abundant possibilities of Tajikistan and Iran for expansion and further development and strengthening of cooperation ties in various fields was emphasized.

Taking into account the importance and role of political dialogue at the highest and high levels in the process of expanding multifaceted cooperation, its effective and regular continuation was advocated. At the same time, more active bilateral tools, comprehensive implementation of cooperation documents and multi-level agreements in order to reach higher goals that meet the interests of the people of Tajikistan and Iran were considered important.

The Leader of the Nation deemed the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations and the effective activity of friendship groups of these institutions as important factors in the development of relations.

The important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Commercial, Economic, Technical and Cultural Cooperation and its next meeting, which is planned to be held in Dushanbe in the near future, was mentioned in the further development of relations between the two countries.

Also, the need for joint efforts to implement the long-term program of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries until 2030 was stressed.

Moreover, the implementation of important projects in the spheres of industry, energy, transport, mineral processing, agriculture and tourism with the involvement of joint investments was considered beneficial for both parties.

Regular activities of the Joint Investment Committee and the Joint Council of Entrepreneurs were presented as effective factors here.

The parties supported the regular holding of Business Forums and Exhibitions of goods and products in each other's territory as a favorable basis for this process.

The continuation of cooperation in the energy sector, including the construction of hydroelectric and solar power plants in the territory of Tajikistan, was assessed as one of the future areas of cooperation between the parties.

The parties welcomed the implementation of transport and communication projects that connect the two countries with each other and with international networks, and recognized the use of mutual transit capacities for the expansion of economic and trade cooperation as beneficial for both countries.

Healthcare and inter-regional relations were also recognized as promising directions in cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

Referring to the existing conditions for the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism, the increase of flights between the two countries and the simplification of the transportation system in this context were considered favorable.

At the same time, holding cultural days of Tajikistan and Iran in each other's territory was considered one of the important factors in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Along with expressing satisfaction with the good level of cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, the parties expressed their commitment to the continuation of multilateral cooperation.

During the negotiations, there was an exchange of views on pressing international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Palestinian issue, and other topics of the international agenda.

As a result of the negotiations, a new package of bilateral documents on cooperation in various sectors was signed, which strengthens the legal foundations of relations between the two countries.