Free Webinar: A School's Guide to Cybersecurity

Center for Internet Security

Insights Into the 2023 CIS MS-ISAC K-12 Cybersecurity Report

EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) invites members of the K-12 community, including district administrators, IT staff, and education and technology journalists to attend our webinar TODAY, discussing the CIS MS-ISAC 2023 K-12 Cybersecurity Report. This will be an opportunity to delve into education-specific insights on district readiness, threat intelligence, and the cybersecurity challenges facing our nation’s public schools.

What: K-12 Cybersecurity Webinar

When: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 2:00-3:30 P.M. ET

Why You Should Attend:

The K-12 Cybersecurity Panel Webinar will provide access to the findings of the 2023 K-12 Cybersecurity Report from CIS and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), offering insights into the current landscape of cybersecurity in education.

Topics:

• Funding and resource challenges

• What districts are doing well, and what needs improvement

• The ransomware crisis

• Top cyber threats

• Web security trends

• Education and technology priorities

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CIS or follow us on X: @CISecurity.