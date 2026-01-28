CIS Launches Hardened Images on AWS European Sovereign Cloud

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is proud to announce they are a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud (ESC), a new independent cloud for Europe which launched in the State of Brandenburg, Germany earlier this month.

CIS is launching its CIS Hardened Images® on the AWS ESC, positioning CIS as a foundational security partner from day one.

CIS Hardened Images are secure, preconfigured virtual machine images built on vendor‑supported operating systems and hardened to CIS Benchmarks®, the global standard for secure configuration. Continuously maintained to reflect evolving threats and best practices, these images provide customers with a secure‑by‑default foundation that reduces misconfigurations, accelerates compliance readiness, and supports mission‑critical workloads in regulated environments.

The AWS ESC is designed to meet the sovereignty, security, and regulatory requirements of European governments, public sector organizations, and regulated industries. Key characteristics include EU data residency, operational independence, high assurance security controls, and support for regulated workloads including government, defense, healthcare, and financial services.

"CIS is proud to be a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud,” said Curt Dukes, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security Best Practices at CIS. “By delivering our CIS Hardened Images, we are embedding security best practices directly into the foundation of this new environment., helping European organizations adopt the cloud securely, confidently, and at speed."

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure will be entirely located within the EU and operated independently from existing Regions. Only AWS employees residing in the EU will control day‑to‑day operations, including access to data centers, technical support, and customer service for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

For more information on the CIS/AWS collaboration, or to learn more about CIS products and services, visit cisecurity.org.

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks®, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

