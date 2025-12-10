CIS Partners with SURF to Advance Cybersecurity Best Practices Across Europe

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is proud to announce an international partnership with SURF, the IT cooperative of Dutch education and research institutions.

This partnership marks a significant step in CIS’s global outreach, bringing its renowned cybersecurity best practices to the forefront of European digital infrastructure.

SURF, based in the Netherlands, is the IT cooperative for Dutch education and research institutions. The partnership includes a series of joint initiatives designed to increase awareness of the CIS Critical Security Controls®. It will also introduce CIS Benchmarks®, CIS SecureSuite®, and CIS Hardened Images® to SURF’s member institutions, enabling them to consider and grow their cybersecurity maturity.

“Cybersecurity is a global challenge that demands global cooperation,” said Stephen Thomas SVP, Sales and Business Services at CIS. “By combining our globally recognized cybersecurity best practices with SURF’s innovative digital infrastructure, we’re helping to protect some of Europe’s most critical educational and research institutions.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Center for Internet Security,” said Jurre Laven, SURF Manager Procurement & Contracting. ”CIS is a community-driven nonprofit that develops cybersecurity benchmarks and best practices, playing an important role in helping our educational and research institutions strengthen their digital resilience. Through this agreement, institutions affiliated with SURF can now benefit from special discounted rates on CIS SecureSuite Membership and CIS Hardened Images.”

For more information on the CIS-SURF partnership, or to learn more about CIS products and services, visit cisecurity.org.

###

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks®, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

About SURF:

SURF is the IT Cooperative of Dutch education and research institutions. The members, which are also the owners of SURF, join forces to develop or procure sector-wide IT services, work together on complex innovation issues and develop and share knowledge with each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.