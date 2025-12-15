CIS Announces Built-In Linux Benchmarks Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Secure-by-default configurations now built into Azure for all Azure endorsed Linux distributions – automated, scalable, and aligned with CIS Benchmarks

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) has collaborated with Microsoft to bring industry-standard security guidance into Microsoft Azure as a built-in capability by embedding CIS Benchmarks® for all available Azure endorsed Linux distributions; this brings secure-by-design principles to the operating system level and enables organizations to automatically apply trusted, audit-ready security configurations across cloud and hybrid environments without manual setup, customization, or guesswork.

This integration is powered by Azure Machine Configuration and the new azure-osconfig compliance engine, allowing organizations to implement compliance-as-code at scale while strengthening their overall security posture. It marks a strategic shift in how enterprises approach cloud-native compliance.

“Microsoft and CIS just made cloud-native compliance radically easier,” said Curt Dukes, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security Best Practices at CIS. “With built-in CIS Linux Benchmarks on Microsoft Azure, organizations can now enforce secure-by-default configurations across hybrid environments with no manual setup and no guesswork. It’s scalable, automated, and audit ready; if you care about security, this is a game-changer.”

This advancement supports a broad range of IT and security professionals, including IT Directors, CISOs, Cloud Architects, DevOps Engineers, and compliance teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It’s especially impactful for regulated industries, public sector leaders including elections officials and state/local government IT, and IT administrators in K–12 and higher education.

Organizations running Linux workloads on Azure or elsewhere, managed by Azure Arc or implementing compliance-as-code, will benefit from reduced manual hardening, streamlined audits, and a stronger, more resilient security posture.

Microsoft officially announced this capability at Microsoft Ignite, which took place on November 18 – 20, 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Azure users can enable CIS Benchmarks in Azure Machine Configuration, select the appropriate CIS template profile for their Linux distribution, and customize as needed.

