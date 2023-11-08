Therasage Announced as Sponsor and Strategic Vendor Partner for Truckers Health Con

Truckers Health Con World's Premier Infrared Products Putting the Best Drivers Behind The Wheel

Therasage, a leading provider of pain relief solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and strategic partnership with Truckers Health Con.

We are thrilled to have Therasage as a Platinum sponsor for this year's conference. Their commitment to helping truck drivers find effective pain relief aligns perfectly with our mission.” — Brian Hazelgren

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therasage, a leading provider of pain relief solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and strategic partnership with Truckers Health Con, scheduled to take place on November 9-11 in Mesa, Arizona. Therasage's support aims to improve the health and well-being of truck drivers by providing effective pain relief solutions.

Truckers Health Con is a renowned conference dedicated to addressing the healthcare needs of the trucking community. The event brings together industry experts, healthcare providers, and relevant stakeholders to discuss and explore innovative approaches to truckers' health issues.

Brian Hazelgren, CEO of Truckers Health Network, expressed gratitude towards Therasage for their generous support. "We are thrilled to have Therasage as a sponsor for this year's conference. Their commitment to helping truck drivers find effective pain relief aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we can make a significant impact on improving the overall health and well-being of truckers - and anyone who is seeking better health and wellness.”

Robby Besner, CEO of Therasage, shared his excitement about attending the conference and supporting the trucking community. "We are honored to be part of Truckers Health Con and contribute to the betterment of the trucking industry. Our goal is to provide truck drivers with innovative pain relief solutions, helping them lead healthier and more comfortable lives on the road."

Mr. Besner will be a keynote speaker at the event and will participate in panel discussions. The Therasage team will be on hand to answer questions about health and wellness initiatives they are working on, as well as to show product demos.

To learn more about Truckers Health Con, including attending the conference or becoming a sponsor, please visit www.truckershealthcon.com. Join us in making a positive difference in the lives of truck drivers!

###

About Therasage:

Therasage is a trusted provider of pain relief solutions using advanced technology and natural therapeutic materials. With a focus on innovation and effectiveness, Therasage offers a wide range of products designed to enhance well-being and alleviate discomfort. Their mission is to empower individuals to live healthier, happier lives, free from pain. www.therasage.com



Media Contact:

Chrissy Richards, Event Coordinator

Email: crichards@truckershealthnetwork.com Phone: (480) 605-1905