SurgiQuality Announced as Sponsor and Strategic Vendor Partner for Truckers Health Con 2023

SurgiQuality, a leading provider of pain relief solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and strategic partnership with Truckers Health Con 2023.

We are very excited to have SurgiQuality attend the Conference and to have Dr. Sanjay Prasad as one of our keynote speakers and panel discussion members. SurgiQuality's involvement is significant.” — Brian Hazelgren

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurgiQuality, a leading provider of pain relief solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and strategic partnership with Truckers Health Con, scheduled to take place on November 9-11 in Mesa, Arizona. SurgiQuality's support aims to improve the health and well-being of truck drivers by providing effective pain relief solutions.

Truckers Health Con is a renowned conference dedicated to addressing the healthcare needs of the trucking community. The event brings together industry experts, healthcare providers, and relevant stakeholders to discuss and explore innovative approaches to truckers' health issues.

Brian Hazelgren, CEO of Truckers Health Network, expresses his gratitude to SurgiQuality for their support in making this conference possible. “We are very excited to have SurgiQuality attend the Conference and to have Dr. Sanjay Prasad as one of our keynote speakers and panel discussion members. SurgiQuality's involvement will have a significant impact on helping truck drivers and self-funded companies save money on surgeries, which is crucial for their overall well-being.”

Dr. Sanjay Prasad MD, CEO of SurgiQuality, shares the excitement of being part of the conference and supporting the trucking community. Dr. Prasad emphasizes the importance of addressing the healthcare needs of truck drivers and looks forward to speaking at the conference to provide valuable insights and support.

Dr. Prasad will be a keynote speaker at the event and will participate in panel discussions. The SurgiQuality team will be on hand to answer questions about health and wellness initiatives they are working on, as well as to show product demos.

To learn more about Truckers Health Con, including attending the conference or becoming a sponsor, please visit www.truckershealthcon.com. Join us in making a positive difference in the lives of truck drivers!

SurgiQuality is a trusted name in providing cost-saving surgical solutions for truck drivers and self-funded companies. By partnering with medical facilities, SurgiQuality ensures access to high-quality surgeries while significantly reducing costs. Their mission is to support individuals in the trucking community by delivering affordable and efficient healthcare services. www.surgiquality.com

Chrissy Richards, Event Coordinator

Email: crichards@truckershealthnetwork.com Phone: (480) 605-1905