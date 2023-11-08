Truckers Health Network, New Wave Medical Network, and Akos MD Revolutionize Healthcare Access for US Truck Drivers

Putting the Best Drivers Behind The Wheel Truckers Health Con

Truckers Health Network, New Wave Medical Network, and Akos MD, deliver comprehensive healthcare services to the 3.5 million truck drivers in the US.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading healthcare organizations, Truckers Health Network, New Wave Medical Network, and Akos MD, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive healthcare services to the 3.5 million dedicated truck drivers across the United States. Through the power of telemedicine visits and in-person consultations at various practices, this collaboration aims to transform healthcare access for an often overlooked and essential workforce.

The integration of Truckers Health Network, New Wave Medical Network, and Akos MD will bring forth a nationwide network of highly skilled healthcare and wellness professionals, enabling members of Truckers Health Network to benefit from convenient and timely healthcare services, regardless of their location.

Brian Hazelgren, Chairman of Truckers Health Network, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with New Wave Medical Network and Akos MD in this transformative partnership. By leveraging the combined expertise of our organizations, we can revolutionize how healthcare is delivered to truck drivers in all 50 states, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve."

Kishor Joshi, CEO of New Wave Medical Network, echoed Brian's sentiments, saying, "Our mission has always been to enhance accessibility to quality healthcare services. By collaborating with Truckers Health Network and Akos MD, we can extend our reach further than ever before, providing comprehensive medical care to truck drivers when and where they need it most."

Dr. Maria Shah, MD and Chief Medical Officer of Akos MD, emphasized the immense benefits this partnership brings to members of Truckers Health Network, stating, "Our nationwide network of physicians in all 50 states, combined with the advanced telemedicine capabilities, will enable truck drivers to receive prompt medical attention, diagnoses, and treatment plans. This partnership represents a significant step towards improving the overall health and well-being of this vital workforce."

The combined efforts of Truckers Health Network, New Wave Medical Network, and Akos MD will result in a streamlined healthcare and wellness experience for truck drivers. Whether it's through telemedicine visits or in-person consultations at conveniently located practices, members of Truckers Health Network can now access the comprehensive care they deserve, ensuring their health and well-being while on the road.

For media inquiries, please contact: Chrissy Richards crichards@truckershealthnetwork.com (602) 605-1905.

Note to editors: Truckers Health Network is a leading organization dedicated to providing accessible wellness and healthcare solutions tailored to the unique needs of truck drivers across the United States. New Wave Medical Network is a renowned healthcare provider committed to enhancing accessibility to quality medical services. Akos MD is a cutting-edge telemedicine platform and in-person clinics connecting patients with experienced physicians, offering comprehensive healthcare solutions anytime, anywhere.