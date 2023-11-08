Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Set to Convene Leading Experts in Cybersecurity and Cloud Technologies
Join us at the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global, a premier event featuring leading experts in cybersecurity and cloud technologies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just three weeks, Olympia London will host the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, a prestigious gathering of industry leaders and innovators. Taking place from 30th November to 1st December, this event promises to be an unmissable opportunity for professionals in the fields of cybersecurity and cloud technology.
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global has established itself as a pivotal event in the tech industry, focusing on critical topics such as Zero Trust, Threat Detection & Response, Training, Talent & Culture, Identity & Access Management, Application Security, and Data Security. With the rapid evolution of technology and an ever-increasing need for robust cybersecurity measures, this expo provides a platform for experts to connect, collaborate, share insights, and build business-critical relationships.
At this year's event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with hundreds of cloud and cybersecurity executives, including CISOs, CTOs, COOs, CIOs, CFOs, Directors of IT, IT Managers, VPs of Security Research, and other top-level industry experts. With an expected attendance of over 6,000 professionals, the expo promises a dynamic environment for networking and knowledge sharing.
One of the standout features of the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global is its impressive line-up of speakers. The event will host 150 speakers, representing some of the most influential and innovative businesses in the world, such as Amazon, eBay, Bank of England, Currys, LSEG, Aon, JP Morgan & Chase, Tesco, Santander, and many more. These thought leaders will share their insights, experiences, and strategies, offering attendees invaluable knowledge and inspiration. See our agenda here.
The benefits of attending the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo are countless. Whether you're seeking to enhance your knowledge, forge new connections, or explore the latest trends and solutions in the industry, this event provides a rich ecosystem of opportunities. It is the ideal setting for businesses and professionals who want to safeguard their operations, leverage cloud technologies, and stay resilient in the face of evolving cybersecurity threats.
Numerous exhibitors including Puppet, Ontinue, Ultima, Tenable, Enclave, and many more, will be on-site, eager to engage and explore new collaborations, technologies, and solutions. Please see the exhibitors list here.
In addition to the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, the event offers a unique feature with co-located expos, covering an extensive spectrum of transformative technologies. Explore the possibilities at IoT, Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Digital Transformation, Edge Computing, and the newly added Intelligent Automaton Track. This holistic approach ensures that you are at the forefront of emerging tech trends. To explore all the exciting event expos, exhibitors, and further details, visit our TechEx Global website at https://techexevent.com/.
Don't miss out on this exceptional event. Register now to secure your place at the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo and ensure you are at the forefront of cybersecurity and cloud technology innovation. Be part of the conversation that shapes the future of technology security. Please see our ticket types here.
For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/global/
