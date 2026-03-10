Data Center Expo North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as Demand for AI-Ready Infrastructure Accelerates

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Center Expo North America 2026 is set to return to California this May at San Jose McEnery Convention Center. The event will bring together hyperscalers, enterprise IT leaders, infrastructure engineers, and technology providers to examine how data centers are evolving to support AI-driven compute demand.Data Center Expo North America will take place on May 18–19, 2026, bringing together data center operators, cloud architects, infrastructure engineers, colocation providers, and enterprise IT leaders for two days of technical discussion and industry collaboration.As demand grows for AI-ready data centers, high-density compute environments, and more sustainable digital infrastructure, the event will provide a platform for exploring the technologies, operational strategies, and standards shaping modern data center environments across North America.Supporting the Next Generation of Data Center InfrastructureThe 2026 program examines how modern facilities are evolving to support GPU-intensive AI workloads, high-density racks, hybrid cloud environments, and latency-sensitive applications. The program brings together technical expertise and commercial perspectives from organizations designing and operating large-scale digital infrastructure.Attendees will explore topics including:• Scaling capacity for GPU-intensive workloads• Designing high-density rack environments• Strengthening infrastructure resilience• Integrating renewable energy and grid-resilient power strategies• Meeting ESG and sustainability targets while maintaining operational performanceCommenting on the agenda, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events , said:"This year’s program focuses on the infrastructure challenges emerging as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise and cloud environments. We’ve brought together experts from across hyperscale, enterprise, and infrastructure providers to examine how data centers are adapting to support high-density compute, energy efficiency, and long-term operational resilience."Day One: Green Investment, Digital Innovation and Physical InfrastructureDay One focuses on the relationship between investment, engineering innovation, and sustainable infrastructure design.Sessions will examine the role of capital investment in digital infrastructure expansion, the growth of regional data center markets across North America, and the integration of renewable energy and resilient power strategies to support hyperscale and AI-driven demand.Day Two: Hyperscale, Edge and Infrastructure ResilienceDay Two will focus on hyperscale infrastructure, edge deployments, and operational resilience.Discussions will include evolving commercial models for modern data centers, including consumption-based pricing structures, flexible contracts, and the growing role of ESG metrics in operational planning and investment decisions.The program will also examine infrastructure resilience, service ecosystems, and operational strategies supporting next-generation digital infrastructure.The conference program features speakers from organizations involved in large-scale data center deployment, infrastructure strategy, and enterprise technology operations, including:Chris Pennington, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Iron MountainCyre Denny, Head of Global Strategy at Schneider ElectricKushal Dagli, Global Data Center Deployment Optimization Lead at MicrosoftNaresh Dulam, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at JP MorganSean Farney, Vice President, Data Center Strategy at JLLAndy Dickey, Head of Americas and Asia Pacific, HP Construction ServicesMara Ervin, Director, Data Centers at StonebridgeThese sessions will present perspectives drawn from infrastructure deployment, energy strategy, enterprise technology operations, and commercial data center development.Technology Providers and Infrastructure Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature companies developing technologies used across modern data center environments. Participating organizations include Maddox Technology Group, Langley Holdings PLC, Quality Professionals (Q Pros), Amerpa, Spartan Critical Systems, Vigiles Robotics, and Pipe Flo.The exhibition will showcase solutions across critical power systems, UPS technologies, cooling and airflow management, modular infrastructure design, robotics-based inspection technologies, and tools used to optimize fluid dynamics and cooling performance within facilities. Attendees will also be able to discuss operational strategies, quality assurance, and compliance processes with infrastructure specialists and engineering teams.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event will introduce additional networking and learning formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Program will offer structured peer-to-peer discussions focused on topics such as AI-ready infrastructure, power and cooling optimization, edge deployment, and sustainable data center strategy.The Learning Hub will host expert-led workshops and masterclasses covering technical and operational topics relevant to digital infrastructure professionals.A Gathering Point for the Data Center IndustryThrough case studies, panel discussions, and technical presentations, Data Center Expo North America will bring together professionals involved in the design, deployment, and operation of digital infrastructure. The event connects data center operators, hyperscalers, enterprise IT leaders, infrastructure investors, and technology providers within a single forum focused on the future of data center development.To explore the agenda, speaker lineup, or register for a pass, visit:About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

