Digital Transformation Expo Comes to San Jose as Demand for Enterprise Architecture Modernization Accelerates

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Transformation Expo is set to return for the North American instalment of the event series in May 2026. The event will bring together CIOs, CDOs, senior transformation leaders and technology providers to discuss modernising legacy environments, deploying AI across business units, redesigning governance structures and delivering measurable change across complex organizations.Digital Transformation Expo North America will take place on May 18-19, 2026, at San Jose McEnery Convention Center for two days of technical discussion and industry collaboration.As AI reshapes competitive advantage, transformation leaders must move decisively. The event is designed to share insights into how global enterprises are scaling AI responsibly, embedding intelligence into core operations, driving cross-functional alignment and measuring transformation outcomes.Understand the Future Operating ModelTechnology is only one component of a transformation roadmap. The event examines how enterprises are redesigning operating models, aligning business and IT, refining leadership strategy, evolving customer and employee experience, and building AI-ready cultures.The focus of Digital Transformation Expo is not simply technology adoption, but enterprise reinvention. The program brings together technical expertise and commercial perspectives from organizations planning and implementing large-scale digital transformation.Attendees will explore topics including:• AI at Enterprise Scale• Enterprise Architecture & Modernization• Data Foundations & Governance• Operating Model & Culture Reinvention• Measuring Transformation ROICommenting on the agenda , Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events , said:"This year’s program focuses on the challenges emerging as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise and cloud environments. We’ve brought together experts from across industries to examine how digital transformation leaders are adapting, and to share real-world case studies and execution frameworks.”Day One: Digital Transformation in ActionDay One focuses on practical frameworks and strategies for AI, system integration, automation, observability, and digital trust. Sessions are designed to help senior IT leaders shape their own digital roadmap.Day Two: Human-Centered Approaches to DTXDay Two will focus on how to lead transformation through people, embedding culture and aligning technology with both employee and customer experience.The program will also examine DevSecOps for transformation, generative AI, hyperautomation, RPA, Physical AI, ERP and more.Industry Leaders on StageThe conference program features speakers from organizations involved in large-scale digital transformation projects, including:• Chuck Siu, VP, Product – Enterprise Journey & AI Transformation, Gap Inc.• Raymond Mitten, VP, Advanced Digital Technologies, Imperative Chemical Partners• Shaina Green, VP of Digital, Constellation Energy• Jesse Fewell, Program Director, Digital Transformation, BAE Systems• Daniela Busse, VP – Technology & Product Strategy, GEICO• Will Hankla CSCP, VP of Transformation, The Hershey Company• Amol Dharmadhikari, VP of Operational Excellence, Expedia Group• Leo Le Hoang Dung, Director of Manufacturing Digital Systems & Regional Digital Transformation, Procter & GambleThese sessions will present perspectives drawn from real-world strategies in AI, automation, observability, and digital trust. Attendees can expect to Gain actionable insights to move beyond experimentation toward effective transformation.Technology Providers and Transformative Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature companies developing technologies used to enhance enterprise transformation. Participating organizations include IBM, Deloitte, HP, SAP, Blue Wireless, ValueBlue, Whatfix, Foxit, Prosci, JBSDev and more. The exhibition will showcase solutions across AI-driven platforms and cloud solutions to data, automation and enterprise software designed to power the next wave of innovation. Attendees will also be able to discuss transformation strategies, and seek personalised advice and practical guidance with specialists.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event will introduce additional networking and learning formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Program will offer structured peer-to-peer discussions focused on topics such as digital strategy, ERP, IT modernization, operational transformation, change management and platform consolidation.The Learning Hub will host expert-led workshops and masterclasses covering technical and operational topics relevant to digital transformation professionals.A Gathering Point for the Digital Transformation IndustryThrough case studies, panel discussions, and technical presentations, Digital Transformation Expo North America will bring together professionals involved in the design, deployment, and operation of digital transformation roadmaps. The event connects professionals to build meaningful relationships with senior decision-makers, accelerate strategic partnerships and exchange practical insights and real-world strategies driving enterprise transformationTo explore the agenda, speaker lineup, or register for a pass, visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/northamerica/ About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

