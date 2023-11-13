Cascade Environmental Earns Global Recognition for Leadership

Top 50 Executive Team Award and the Top 50 Human Resources Team Award

OnCON Top 50 awards celebrate exceptional executive and human resource teams

These accolades recognize the exceptional collaboration and employee engagement that drive our company's mission, vision, and core values.” — Ken Moses, Chief People Officer

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental, a leader in providing comprehensive environmental and geotechnical solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious OnCON Top 50 Executive Team Award and the Top 50 Human Resources Team Award. These peer and community voted awards, which are in their inaugural year for team categories, distinguish Cascade as one of the top companies in the world for its exceptional leadership and innovative human resources practices.

The OnCON Top 50 Awards, determined by community observation and organizational excellence, celebrate teams that have significantly impacted their organizations, contributed thought leadership to their industry, demonstrated innovation, and exemplified outstanding leadership.

"We are honored to receive these distinguished awards," said Ron Thalacker, CEO of Cascade Environmental. "Our executive and HR teams have been instrumental in driving our company forward, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation that exceeds the expectations of our clients and partners. These awards are a testament to the positive impact they've made on our organization and the environmental services industry."

“Our commitment to sustainability, safety, and quality has positioned Cascade as a respected leader in the environmental services industry,” explains Ken Moses, Chief People Officer. “These accolades recognize the exceptional collaboration and employee engagement that drive our company's mission, vision, and core values.”

The awards were presented at the OnCon 2023 Awards Ceremony, a gathering of industry leaders and innovators from around the globe. Cascade's recognition in both the executive and HR categories underscores the company's holistic approach to leadership and organizational excellence.

About Cascade Environmental

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our mission is to contribute to a sustainable future through environmental investigation and restoration. For more information on Cascade Environmental and its services, please visit www.cascade-env.com.