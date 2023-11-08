AUVSI, Leading Organizations Publish Report to Guide Integration of Autonomous Freight Trucks

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) and K&L Gates announced the publication of a report on the current landscape of state policies and regulations impacting the deployment of autonomous trucks and convoys.

“Addressing the Patchwork: A State-by-State Analysis for Autonomous Trucking in the U.S.” identifies potential barriers and inconsistencies resulting from a 'patchwork approach' of policies across the nation. The report provides external validation for companies moving towards on-road commercialization and helps states and localities understand potential opportunities and challenges related to autonomous trucking policy.

Topics covered in the report center around five themes:

•Autonomous technology – including convoy/platooning configurations, ADS disconnect requirements and sensor equipment

•Infrastructure and DMV regulations – including insurance and carrier registration, geographical limitations, types of roads allowed, work zones, toll plazas and weigh stations

•Safety and compliance – including drivers in vehicles, seat belt use and crash reporting

•External markings and lighting – including hazard lights, blue light and visual identifiers

•Weather and environment – including precipitation and hazardous grades

Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI, said: “Automated commercial motor vehicles have the potential to transform road safety by removing the risk of human error and alerting to dangerous conditions. Now is a critical time to support the development and testing of safety-based autonomous technologies. AUVSI applauds states that are leading the way in modernizing regulatory frameworks to enable autonomy, attract investment and demonstrate commitment to improving highway safety.”

Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America, said: “I am excited to unveil these new resources that enable better information sharing amongst our industry between the public and private sectors as the landscape for deploying technology continually evolves. I sincerely thank our members who contributed their time and expertise to these projects, including AV Standing Committee co-chairs Corey Clothier and Preeti Choudary, and Finch Fulton of K&L Gates. Connecting our innovation community to state and local regulations, policies and guidelines related to automated systems is key to streamlining growth and keeping American transportation competitive on a global scale.”

Finch Fulton, Government Affairs and Public Policy Advisor at K&L Gates, said: “Autonomous truck developers need to know how to program their trucks in order to deploy nationwide. The information included in Addressing the Patchwork could not be readily found anywhere. This document, created from locating and analyzing over 2,200 rules from over 40 categories across 50 states and Washington DC, provides an invaluable foundation for policymakers and innovators seeking to deploy technologies to improve the future of our supply chain.”

