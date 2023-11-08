URTHY SCENTS EXPANDS TO GEORGIA, OPENS NEW STORE IN EAST COBB
Enjoy 50% off handmade products grand opening day, Nov. 10ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urthy Scents, makers of nontoxic scented products for body, bath, and home, is expanding to Georgia and opening a new location in East Cobb. This marks the second location for the brand that has a flagship store on the west coast of Florida. A grand opening celebration is slated for Friday, November 10, 2023, and will feature fun, festivities, and great savings with 50% off all handmade products. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will also include prizes and giveaways. The East Cobb Urthy Scents is located at 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd., Ste 105.
“We are thrilled to introduce Georgia to our high-quality, beautifully scented products and open our first Peach State store in East Cobb,” said Jennifer Rotondo, Co-founder of Urthy Scents. “We are incredibly proud to offer handmade products that use NONTOXIC ingredients safe for your family and home. Our team looks forward to celebrating our new store with the local community and sharing our amazing line of body products, fragrances, and more.”
The November 10 grand opening will also feature surprise giveaways and prizes all throughout the day.
The East Cobb Urthy Scents boasts 1,600 sq. ft. and will feature the brand’s product lines of candles, body products, fine fragrances, home products, and bath products – all with safe, non-toxic ingredients. Urthy Scents products are handmade daily in a workshop located in the store.
Urthy Scents offers an extensive selection of products, including sugar scrubs, body oils, face oils, eau de parfums, perfume oils, candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, car diffusers, and scent towers. Customers can find their perfect scent at the Scent Bar, which features all of the brand’s pure fragrance oils.
The East Cobb Urthy Scents will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and on Sunday from 11 am-4 pm.
In addition to their stores, Urthy Scents offers online shopping that customers may enjoy from the convenience of their homes or anywhere. Customers may buy online and pick up in-store or have items shipped to them.
Urthy Scents also rewards you for your purchases. Join the UrthyLife Rewards Program and earn 50 points just for signing up, plus receive 100 points on your birthday. Members automatically receive points for every purchase and get access to exclusive offers. Points may be redeemed for discounts.
For more information, visit www.urthyscents.com or follow the East Cobb store on Facebook and Instagram.
About UrthyTM Scents
UrthyTM Scents is a women-owned company that was founded by sisters Ali East and Jennifer Rotondo. The luxury scent company was born after Ali and Jen were experiencing health concerns triggered by hormone-disrupting additives found in their home and body products. The sisters decided that using clean and nontoxic home and body products was more than a preference – it was a necessity. They wanted high quality, pleasantly fragrant products without putting their health at risk and decided to make their own.
All Urthy Scents products are clean – filled with naturally-derived plant ingredients and formulated with your health in mind. You’ll never find toxic fragrances in the product lineup. The company takes pride in being free of hormone disruptors. Customers can feel good about using these high-quality, beautifully scented products on their skin and in their homes.
Want to bring nontoxic products to your community and open your own Urthy Scents? Learn more at www.joinurthy.com.
