Centenary University School of Education & Humanities welcomes prospective teachers to Future Educators Day
Centenary University School of Education & Humanities helps stimulate interest in teaching with a Future Educators Day where students meet Teachers of the Year
We’re excited to see a strong student turnout from across New Jersey. The Centenary University Future Educators Day provides an outstanding opportunity for students to explore a career in teaching.”HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campus buzzed with excitement on October 27, 2023, at Centenary University as high school students and community college students interested in pursuing careers in education were able to meet and speak with four notable Teacher of the Year recipients.
— William C. Carpluk, Ed.D.
100 students and 16 teachers from New Jersey were in attendance, supporting an optimistic view of engagement for an industry that has recently suffered from staffing shortages that were then exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event included a luncheon sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union.
Says Centenary University Dean of Education & Humanities Dr. Robert Battistini, “Reaching out to the community: this is the best of what we do. On campus today we see the full range of our interests — the students we train to teach, the Teachers of the Year our students aspire to be, and the administrators we train in our graduate programs!”
2023 Teacher of the Year recipients included a Keynote address by Morris County Teacher of the Year: Robyn Meyh, Health and Physical Education Teacher; Sussex County Teacher of the Year: Tara Scrittore, Kindergarten Teacher; Warren County Teacher of the Year: Colleen Grzywacz, Vocal Music Teacher; and Hunterdon County Teacher of the Year: Gargi Adhikari, Special Education Teacher. The day also featured New Jersey 2018-19 Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Skomial, Principal at Lincoln Elementary in Rockaway, NJ, and a Centenary University Adjunct Professor.
Natalie Kelson, a current senior at Centenary University and education major provided an insightful and engaging presentation titled, “Becoming Miss Kelson: My Journey as a Pre-service Teacher.”
Attendees also engaged in a Q&A with current education students and education faculty. The enthusiasm for the day was captured in this statement from a teacher/advisor who attended with her students: “You all did a beautiful job! It was welcoming, informative, and inspiring. I am a huge fan of Centenary and I truly feel it is somewhat of a hidden gem that offers so much!”
Centenary University’s undergraduate and graduate degrees in education provide an end-to-end path for educators to achieve licensing in New Jersey and advanced degrees for career advancement and specialization in the education industry. Future Educators at Centenary can earn certification to teach: K-6 Elementary School, Preschool-Grade 3, and Teacher of Students with Disabilities (Special Education). As well as Biology, English, History, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Theatre. It’s also possible to earn additional certifications in Middle School Language Arts, Middle School Mathematics, Middle School Social Studies, and Middle School Science.
Many Centenary University advanced educators’ programs are now available exclusively online, making a certificate, Master’s, or Ed.D. in Education available from anywhere. These highly regarded programs are part of the Centenary Learning Institute which includes a broad range of programs specifically for educators, with unique program combinations, location-based cohorts, and traditional and online learning.
The annual event is organized by Centenary University Assistant Professor of Education William C. Carpluk, Ed.D. Says Dr. Carpluk, “We’re excited to see a strong student turnout from across New Jersey. The Centenary University Future Educators Day provides an outstanding opportunity for students to explore a career in teaching and Centenary University is delighted to be part of that journey.”
Kristen Volkland
Erbach Communications Group
+19088521400 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok