Inovis Energy Partners with Roan & Black to Electrify Michigan with Level 3 EV Charging Stations
Spring Lake, Michigan Powers Up: Inovis Energy and Roan & Black Unveil Public DC Fast Chargers with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
We're thrilled to partner with Roan & Black in energizing Michigan's future. This collaboration makes sustainable energy solutions more accessible and efficient for communities across the state.”SPRING LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inovis Energy, a leader in energy efficiency and EV charging solutions, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Roan & Black Inc. to install state-of-the-art DC Fast Charging (DCFC) stations in Michigan, aiding in the state's transition to a more sustainable future. This project, in partnership with the Village of Spring Lake, showcases two dual-port DCFC stations for public use, representing a significant step forward in environmental innovation and public convenience.
— Doug McIntosh, Solutions Consultant, Inovis Energy
Partially funded by the Consumers Energy EV Charging Program and the PowerMiDrive Rebate Program, these installations underscore the commitment of both Inovis Energy and Roan & Black to enhance Michigan’s charging infrastructure. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for November 14th, 2023, at 10 am, located at 213 S. Cutler Street, Spring Lake, MI, 49456, marking the official unveiling of these facilities to the public.
Affordable and Reliable Charging Solutions
Roan & Black Inc. specializes in collaborating with municipalities to develop affordable and dependable EV charging solutions. By selecting RED E Charge, a Michigan-based provider known for the reliability of its software and hardware, they aim to offer industry-leading uptime for EV users. The installed DCFC stations are not only cost-effective but are also designed to be future-proof, allowing upgrades to accommodate faster charging as electric vehicle technology advances.
User-Friendly and Accessible
The new public DCFC stations are remarkably user-friendly, offering multiple payment methods including tap-to-pay with Google/Apple Pay, credit cards, and QR code scanning, eliminating the need for a separate app. This ease of use is matched by strategic placement in high-traffic, visually appealing areas near retail outlets and restaurants, improving the overall customer charging experience.
Strengthening Community Partnerships
The collaboration between public and private entities, such as Roan & Black, the Village of Spring Lake, and Consumers Energy, is pivotal in expanding Michigan’s EV charging infrastructure swiftly and reliably. It is these partnerships that will propel the growth of essential services, benefiting the community and the environment alike.
Join Us for the Inauguration
Inovis Energy and Roan & Black cordially invite the community to join the ribbon-cutting event to celebrate this landmark initiative. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of the new charging stations and learn more about the benefits of public DCFC stations, the supportive rebate programs, and future endeavors to electrify Michigan.
For municipalities interested in exploring DC Fast Charging solutions and learning about potential rebates, please reach out to Inovis Energy. Our team is dedicated to discussing the opportunities and advantages that these installations can offer to your community.
About Inovis Energy
Inovis Energy is committed to advancing sustainable energy usage and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through efficient and expert services. Specializing in energy-efficient lighting, energy controls, heat pump systems, and the installation and servicing of EV charging infrastructure, Inovis Energy remains a prominent figure in the pursuit of a cleaner energy future.
About Roan & Black Inc.
Roan & Black Inc. is at the forefront of enhancing Michigan's electric vehicle infrastructure by facilitating the installation of affordable and accessible DC fast charging stations in collaboration with local municipalities. With an emphasis on integrating beauty and practicality, Roan & Black focuses on selecting high-traffic locations that are not only convenient but also aesthetically pleasing, ensuring that charging stations complement the surrounding environment. Roan & Black’s vision is to create an EV-friendly landscape that supports community growth and fosters sustainable practices across the state of Michigan.
