Inovis Energy Expands Operations with New Office in Michigan

Inovis Energy Opens Michigan Office

Inovis Energy grows its operations with the addition of a new office in Saugatuck, MI and new Solutions Consultant, Doug McIntosh.

I am thrilled to be joining the Inovis Energy team and looking forward to helping our customers in the Michigan area.”
— Doug McIntosh, Solutions Consultant
SAUGATUCK, MI, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inovis Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and EV charging solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in West Michigan. The new location will allow Inovis Energy to better serve the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions and build upon its existing relationships with organizations in the area.

"We are excited to be expanding our operations in Western Michigan," said Gabriel Andreson, President and Co-Founder of Inovis Energy. "With our new office in Saugatuck, we are well positioned to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers in the area."

To support its expansion, Inovis Energy has hired Doug McIntosh as Solutions Consultant in the Michigan area. McIntosh brings a wealth of experience working with EV charging stations as well as various businesses and partners in the Michigan area. McIntosh will be responsible for helping Inovis Energy's customers in the region achieve their energy efficiency and EV charging goals.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Inovis Energy team and helping our customers in this area," said McIntosh. "Inovis Energy is a growing leader in energy efficiency and EV charging, and I look forward to helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals."

While this expansion opens new doors for the company, Inovis Energy is not new to the Michigan area. Inovis has already completed several projects throughout the state, including several DC-fast EV charging stations in the City of Tawas, and the Odawa Casino. As well as Level 2 charging stations in the City of Dewitt.

Inovis Energy's new office is located in Saugatuck, MI. For more information about Inovis Energy's solutions and services, please visit www.inovisenergy.com/

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


Our mission at Inovis Energy is to empower individuals and organizations to reduce their carbon footprint and increase their energy efficiency through innovative solutions that prioritize integrity and sustainability. We strive to be the leading provider of energy efficiency and EV charging services by delivering exceptional customer experiences and contributing to a greener future.

