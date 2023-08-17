Inovis Energy and Atom Power Partner with Mecklenburg Paint Company to Electrify Fleet by 2025
Partnership showcases homegrown businesses impact in driving forward North Carolina's sustainability goals.
The Inovis Energy/Atom Power solution was flexible, expandable, and was heads above what other competitors were offering. The project execution went extremely well.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inovis Energy, a leading energy services company, and Atom Power, the pioneer in solid-state breaker EV charging solutions, have partnered with Mecklenburg Paint Company (MPC), a woman-owned commercial paint contractor, to help the company transition its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, starting with the installation of dual-port Atom EV chargers at its facility in Charlotte this year.
— Andy Fischer, President, Mecklenburg Paint Company
Inovis Energy is equipping MPC with the charging infrastructure necessary to reach its ambitious electrification goals. Inovis Energy selected Atom EV chargers because their innovative approach of using solid-state digital circuit breaker technology to charge vehicles from a centralized panel eliminates the need for expensive utility upgrades and ensures maximum energy efficiency, setting partners, like MPC, up for success as they scale the number of EVs in their fleet.
"Inovis Energy is proud to stand with Mecklenburg Paint Company in their forward-thinking initiative to reduce carbon emissions through fleet electrification," said Shaun Marino, Solutions Consultant for Inovis Energy. "Our collaboration with both MPC and Atom Power demonstrates the power of local businesses in driving sustainable change."
Inovis Energy has taken care of all necessary permit acquisition from Mecklenburg County prior to the project's launch. They have coordinated with Duke Energy, who will provide conductors from their existing transformer to a new meter base on MPC's facility. Additionally, the installed Atom EV charging ports are fully networked for secure on-premise and cloud-based asset and power management.
"The Inovis Energy/Atom Power solution was flexible, expandable, and was heads above what other competitors were offering,” said Andy Fischer, President of Mecklenburg Paint Company. “The project execution went extremely well. Inovis has been a great partner on the project, and we are very excited about the Atom Power technology.”
One of the project's highlights is Atom Power’s innovative dynamic power management. This system enabled the installation of eight charging ports using the existing transformer capacity. Traditional chargers would have necessitated a utility transformer upgrade, thereby increasing costs and project timeline.
"Ensuring access to reliable EV charging is a crucial step in electrifying any fleet," said Ryan Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Atom Power. "Our partnership with Inovis Energy and Mecklenburg Paint Company on this project is a testament to improving energy efficiencies, eliminating unexpected infrastructure costs, and making the transition to sustainable transportation as seamless as possible. Together, we're bringing our home state one step closer to achieving its EV deployment goals.”
To facilitate the charging process, the parking spaces will be clearly marked according to ADA's guidelines, indicating they are reserved for EV fleet vehicles. No payment will be required for charging, making MPC’s switch to electric vehicles as seamless as possible.
Liz Etheredge, CEO of Mecklenburg Paint Company, shared, “The process has been pretty smooth; we've got one electric van up and running and getting ready to outfit the other one we purchased. We’re very excited to see how it all works as we continue to transition our fleet to electric.”
Beyond installation, Inovis Energy played an instrumental role in helping MPC access multiple funding sources for the project, including the NC DEQ state grant for workplace charging and the Duke Energy commercial charger prep credit.
It's worth noting the connection between Inovis Energy and MPC through their membership in IREM North Carolina, a testament to the power of local business networks in advancing sustainability.
The project launched in July 2023, moving North Carolina forward in its commitment to sustainability and green energy.
About Inovis Energy
Established as a full-service energy solutions provider, Inovis Energy specializes in energy efficient facility upgrades and EV charging stations for large commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. They are committed to delivering unparalleled service, from initial design to post-installation support. For more information, please visit inovisenergy.com.
About Atom Power
Atom Power pioneered networked energy, the new standard for an electrified world. Through Atom EV charging solutions and services, we're providing the most reliable, scalable, secure, and trusted charging solution on the market. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. For more information, please visit atompower.com.
About Mecklenburg Paint
Established in 1989, Mecklenburg Paint Company (MPC) is a woman owned commercial paint contractor specializing in interior/exterior maintenance repainting for office, commercial and industrial flex buildings, medical facilities, highly secure bank facilities and universities.
