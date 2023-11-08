Trip.com announces its highly anticipated 11.11 Super Saver Sale
Trip.com’s Unmissable 11.11 Super Saver Sale offers Travellers with a discount bonanza for selected flights, hotels, and attractions.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip.com announces its highly anticipated 11.11 Super Saver Sale offering four days of discounts on flights, hotels, and attractions from 8 to 11 November 2023. Holidaymakers are in for a treat with savings of up to 70% on select hotels and the chance to enjoy exclusive tours and ticket promotions, including enticing buy-one-get-one-free offers with Malaysia Airlines.
Daily Flash Sale Delights
During the campaign, the Daily Flash Sale offers travellers buy-one-get-one-free flight tickets with Malaysia Airlines departing from Kuala Lumpur to four destinations, namely Bangkok, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and Penang. Additionally, travellers may also find flash sales as low as RM99 nett for hotels and attraction tickets at 12:00pm, 3:00pm, and 8:00pm every day during the campaign.
Exclusive Promo Codes for Maximum Savings
Travellers can take advantage of exclusive promo codes and save up to RM500 off on hotel, flight, and attraction ticket bookings. These daily codes allow customers to enjoy a RM200 discount, with a minimum spend of RM1,500, for all flight bookings. UOB cardholders can enjoy up to RM100 off their flight tickets from selected airlines with a minimum spend of RM1,000 with a limited promo code that will be released on 11 November. Meanwhile, Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders are eligible to a RM88 discount for a minimum RM2,000 spent on flight tickets. Malaysia Airlines tickets purchased with these codes may entitle travellers to up to RM100 discount. Travellers can enjoy RM200 off all their hotel bookings with a minimum spend of RM1,500. Further exclusive hotel promo codes giving a RM200 discount will be provided to Trip.com email subscribers and Telegram group members. Promo codes offering discounts of up to RM100 are also available for attraction bookings.
A Collaboration with Leading Airlines and Hotel Partners
The 11.11 Super Saver Sale was made possible through a collaboration with participating airlines including Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, ANA, Firefly, Etihad Airways, Starlux, Cathay Pacific, Thai Airways, and the Philippines Airlines, with up to 30% off and an instant RM60 discount for all international flights departing Malaysia. Hotel partners in key destinations including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are offering discounts up to 70% for reservations made through the Trip.com platform during this period.
“We are excited to announce our 11.11 Super Saver Sale for our customers in Malaysia. With sizeable discounts of up to 70% on select hotels and the unprecedented opportunity to enjoy buy-one-get-one-free flight tickets with Malaysia Airlines, travellers can embark on dream getaways at unmatched prices Our exclusive promo codes, offering up to RM500 in savings, ensure that our customers can maximise their travels while minimising their expenses. Our collaboration with leading airlines and hotel partners underscores Trip.com's commitment to providing unparalleled savings and a seamless travel booking experience,” said Mr Edmund Ong, Senior Product & Marketing Director (Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia), Trip.com.
For more information regarding this campaign, visit https://my.trip.com/w/sss-tg for English or https://my.trip.com/w/salems-tg for Bahasa Malaysia.
