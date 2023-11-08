Pinnacle Infotech to Take Center Stage at AU 2023: Rooting in for AEC’s Future with BIM and Digital Twin
Pinnacle Infotech, the global authority in BIM and Digital Twin solutions, will be participating as a Gold Sponsor in the Autodesk University (AU) 2023
Pinnacle Infotech is proud to be a part of Autodesk University 2023, where we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the construction and engineering sectors.”LAS VEGAS, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global authority in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Digital Twin solutions, will be participating as a Gold Sponsor in the Autodesk University (AU) 2023 - The Design and Make Conference.
— Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO of Pinnacle Infotech
Slated to take place from November 13th to 15th, 2023 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Centre in Las Vegas, USA., the event will see Pinnacle Infotech, the global BIM leader, showcase its latest in-house R&D product – PiVDC, the revolutionary plugin tool that has made working on Revit more efficient.
Additionally, the company will showcase its world-class BIM services and capabilities in the Digital Twin, AR, and VR.
Pinnacle Infotech will be at Booth 657 at AU, renewing its commitment to AEC digital transformation. Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's participation in Autodesk University 2023: "Pinnacle Infotech is proud to be a part of Autodesk University 2023, where we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the construction and engineering sectors. As a trusted Autodesk reseller and BIM service provider, we are committed to facilitating the digital transformation of these industries. Our involvement in this conference exemplifies our capacity to make a lasting impact on the future of design and construction."
Autodesk University is renowned as the preeminent gathering of professionals, innovators, and changemakers in the realms of design, engineering, and construction. Pinnacle Infotech's involvement as a Gold Sponsor underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of industry standards.
For over two decades, Pinnacle Infotech has played an instrumental role in shaping the architectural landscape of the United States and the world, working on transformative projects that have left an indelible mark. As a leading Autodesk reseller and BIM service provider, Pinnacle Infotech has successfully completed more than 15,000 projects, closely harnessing Autodesk tools such as Revit, AutoCAD, and Navisworks.
With their meticulous BIM solutions, Pinnacle Infotech has powered some of the most significant infrastructure projects, including bridges, tunnels, airports, stadiums, and metro stations worldwide. The company’s portfolio features an impressive array of iconic projects, including the Facebook Data Center, Denver International Airport, Lusail Stadium, Dubai International Airport, and the New Children's Hospital. These endeavors demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in construction and engineering.
The company has earned several laurels all over the globe for its outstanding work, the most recent being the “Autodesk Imagine Awards - Making an Impact.” Pinnacle Infotech has been awarded the ISO 19650 certification, acknowledging its adherence to the highest quality and standards in providing BIM solutions. The company adheres to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.
Pinnacle Infotech's involvement in Autodesk University 2023 highlights its leadership in the BIM conference arena. With its extensive experience in BIM software and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) in construction, the company is well-positioned to lead the conversation about the future of BIM and digital twin solutions.
Pinnacle Infotech's participation at the AU 2023 as a Gold Sponsor signifies its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of the design, engineering, and construction industries. With Its presence in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, UAE, India, Singapore, and Japan, projects delivered in 43 countries, a rich history of iconic projects, industry awards, and ISO certifications, Pinnacle Infotech is set to inspire innovation, transformation, and excellence at the heart of the AU 2023.
About Pinnacle Infotech:
Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Digital Twin solutions. With a commitment to innovation, Pinnacle Infotech provides cutting-edge technology to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and accuracy in the AEC industry. It's solutions are utilized by architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners worldwide to optimize their design, construction, and facility management processes.
Learn more at www.pinnacleinfotech.com.
For media inquiries and more information about Pinnacle Infotech's participation at Autodesk University 2023, please contact:
Ms. Mou Chakraborty - AGM – Branding and Corporate Communications
Email: mouc@pinnacleinfotech.com
Mou Chakraborty
Pinnacle Infotech Inc
+1 832-283-6628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Pinnacle Infotech | Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology