Visionary Training Resources announces virtual reality airline pilot training with Atlas Air

VTR and Atlas Air will develop a virtual reality (VR) learning tool that will transform the way its pilots prepare for simulator training.

We believe that this cutting-edge learning tool will not only improve pilot training but also contribute to enhanced safety in the skies.” — Captain Evey Cormican, VTR founder and chief executive officer

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), an innovator in aviation technology, announced that it will partner with Atlas Air, a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, to develop a virtual reality (VR) learning tool that will transform the way its pilots prepare for simulator training. Leveraging the power of VR technology, the FlightDeckToGo® tool will deliver an immersive and highly effective training experience for Atlas pilots with an unparalleled level of realism and interactivity.

Key features of the tool include realistic simulations that allow pilots to practice scenarios that closely mirror the real-world cockpit experience, enhanced interactivity with aircraft controls that create a hands-on learning experience, and adaptive learning features that adapt to the individual needs and progress of each pilot to provide a tailored and efficient training curriculum.

“We are excited to partner with Atlas to revolutionize pilot training and safety standards within the aviation industry,” said Captain Evey Cormican, VTR founder and chief executive officer. "We believe that this cutting-edge learning tool will not only improve pilot training but also contribute to enhanced safety in the skies,” said Cormican.

"Virtual reality will elevate the experience for pilots in our training program, and we're thrilled to be part of this initiative. The VTR offering includes exactly what pilots need: immersive flight decks, FMC programming, eye tracking, and an intuitive user experience,” said John Schumacher, Atlas Air Senior Director, Flight Procedures, Training and Standards. “We look forward to partnering with VTR to offer our pilots the best training in the industry.”

By early 2024, VTR will be providing training platforms and instruction tailored to Atlas Air procedures and ground school learning curriculum for their Boeing 737, 747, 767, and 777 fleets. Customizing the FlightDeckToGo® platform to Atlas Air’s procedures will provide pilots with an efficient learning tool and expanded training options. “The VTR and Atlas teams have been working tirelessly to make this partnership a reality,” said Cormican. “Together, we are bringing today’s technology to today’s pilots.”

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo®, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo®provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations. Learn more about Atlas Air at www.atlasairworldwide.com.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact Lisa Matthews, Director of New Business Development at VTR, at 505‑934‑1491 or lisa.matthews@vtrvr.com.

