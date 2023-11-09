Touch-A-Life Foundation & Heartfulness Institute Come Together for TAL Kindness Day 2023

A powerful partnership to foster a culture of compassion, harnessing its power to build a better world.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable union of shared commitment to compassion, positive change, and inner peace, Touch-A-Life Foundation and Heartfulness Institute are pleased to announce their collaboration for TAL Kindness Day 2023. TAL Kindness is a day-long event that brings together champions of kindness, changemakers, non-profit organizations, corporate CSR leaders, and youth to ignite positive change for a brighter, equitable, and sustainable future.

Where: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536

When: November 18, 2023, 11.00 am onwards

Entry: Free

Touch-A-Life Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress, is on a mission to build a kinder world. From donating to high-impact causes to extending expertise and volunteering help, Touch-A-Life Foundation enables everyone to serve the underserved and spread kindness, finding inner peace and happiness in the process.

Heartfulness Institute, on a mission to drive public well-being and social impact through heart-based education, meditation, relaxation, and self-development to find inner peace, is the perfect partner for TAL Kindness Day.

"Heartfulness Institute, US is very pleased to partner with the Touch-A-Life Foundation for TAL Kindness Day as it aligns with our core values of simplicity and authenticity in our practices through compassion and kindness. We are excited to collaborate and drive positive social change and make the world a better place for all", said Naren Kini, Director, Heartfulness Institute, USA

Heartfulness Institute, a global initiative by Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM), seeks to create a new generation of hearts and minds through holistic education on heartfulness. Their dynamic and practical approach equips people with greater awareness, compassion, and competence, enabling people to achieve inner peace, happiness, and well-being while ushering in greater social good.

"At Heartfulness Institute we believe individual inner peace and harmony can lead to world peace and harmony. Through our partnership with Touch-a-Life Foundation for TAL Kindness Day, we believe our organizations can collaborate and create a more compassionate and harmonious world", said Naren Kini, Director, Heartfulness Institute, USA

"It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with the Heartfulness Institute for TAL Kindness Day 2023. They are doing extraordinary work in creating a balanced, purposeful, and happy generation of people who are equipped to contribute towards a greater social good, making them the perfect partners for this event." said Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Touch-A-Life Foundation

TAL Kindness Day 2023 will feature a series of insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, TALHero Awards, TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest for high school students, CSR and nonprofit exhibits, networking, food, and live entertainment.

Witness the kindness revolution and be inspired to take social action. Participate in TAL Kindness Day 2023.

For registration and more information, visit www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower non-profits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.

About Heartfulness Institute

Heartfulness Institute is a non-profit global organization offering simple and effective relaxation and meditation practices, creating a lasting sense of fulfillment and well-being.

