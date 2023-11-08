InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Amazing Flip It Bottle Hole Game —As U.S. Toy Industry Sales Hits $29B
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph M. of New York has designed an indoor/outdoor bottle toss game of skill and strategy. The innovative game is a set of specialized bottles and game boards that create an exciting bottle toss game for players of all ages. The bottles have a patented cap with a wide flat design specifically for flip tricks, an extremely popular activity of the youth market.
While U.S. toy sales remained steady in 2022, the market saw strong growth over the past three years. The industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of pandemic and inflation related challenges.
Joseph is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Amazing Flip It Bottle Hole Game. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has an inventory of finished goods available and was awarded an issued patent by the USPTO.
Companies interested in the Amazing Flip It Bottle Hole Game can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
While U.S. toy sales remained steady in 2022, the market saw strong growth over the past three years. The industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of pandemic and inflation related challenges.
Joseph is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Amazing Flip It Bottle Hole Game. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has an inventory of finished goods available and was awarded an issued patent by the USPTO.
Companies interested in the Amazing Flip It Bottle Hole Game can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here