Announcing the Publication of "The Salesperson's Guide to Growing a Business" by Kevin Trokey and Wendy Keneipp

The book is an essential resource for business owners, salespeople, and industry professionals

ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance and benefits agencies, often owned and operated by salespeople with little business training, rely on gut instinct to lead and grow their company. Q4intelligence is thrilled to announce the release of its book, "The Salesperson's Guide to Growing a Business," to help these professionals run a better operation. Designed as a no-nonsense, call-it-like-it-is, indispensable resource, the book provides industry-specific insights that can be applied immediately for personal and organizational growth.

"Our goal with this book was to provide the business education that will help individuals create a more intentional path to growth and success,” says Wendy Keneipp, partner at Q4intelligence. "The insurance industry often finds professionals unprepared to harness its opportunities; our book seeks to bridge that gap."

The book's core revolves around the four pillars of the Q4i Growth Platform, which drive organizational success. These pillars – Marketing, Sales, Service, and Leadership – are further divided into impact areas to make success attainable and actionable. Each chapter ends with a self-analysis, provides access to an online site with resources such as videos and templates, and gives clear next steps to propel readers on their journey to success.

Kevin Trokey, founding partner at Q4intelligence, states, "Selling is the lifeblood of every business. And while most agree with this sentiment, not all embrace it in their operations. Our book aims to make selling less intimidating and more approachable, ensuring salespeople and agency owners enjoy the benefits of continual growth."

Here's a brief overview of what each pillar section offers:

Marketing: Understand the importance of having an independent marketing strategy and how it can distinguish your business from competitors.

Sales: Recognize the pivotal role of sales in any business and discover strategies to make selling less daunting and more efficient.

Service: Learn the art of impeccable service delivery and how a client-centric approach can spell success for any organization.

Leadership: Dive deep into the essence of leadership and how it transcends mere management to influence and inspire.

The ideas in the book were forged in the insurance and benefits industry, but their instruction is universal and applies to any business owner, salesperson, or industry professional aspiring for greater success and a more significant contribution to their organization.

For additional details about "The Salesperson's Guide to Growing a Business," please visit the official book website. Copies are available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold. For discounted orders of 10 or more books, contact Q4intelligence at answers@q4intel.com.

Q4intelligence is a consulting firm dedicated to transforming independent insurance agencies from product-focused organizations into those creating significant client value. By guiding agencies through systematic change, Q4intelligence impacts how marketing, sales, service, leadership, and overall agency growth are approached, ensuring measurable, sustainable change and success. For more information, visit https://www.q4intel.com.