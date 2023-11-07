Public input meeting for Watford City’s Long-Range Transportation and Future Land Use Plan scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. central time on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Watford City Middle School, 100 3rd St. Northeast.



The purpose of the meeting is to seek public input and involvement on transportation plan development and on-going preparation of an update to Watford City's land use plan.



Watford City is updating the city’s existing Long-Range Transportation Plan and Future Land Use Plan documents and this meeting will be the second and final public meeting. This public input meeting will provide an opportunity for public participation in the plan development process.



Representatives from the City of Watford City, North Dakota Department of Transportation, and Civil Science, Inc. will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss any concerns.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Dec. 1, 2023, to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email: comments@civilscience.com with "Public Input Meeting - PCN 23527" in the e-mail subject heading. Additional project information can be found on the project website at www.WatfordLRTP.org.



The City of Watford City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Jake Walters, City Planner, City of Watford City, at 701-444-8402 or jwalters@nd.gov.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

