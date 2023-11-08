PromptCare Announces New Brand Transformation
Updated visual identity reflects new era of growth for businessNEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PromptCare today unveiled a new corporate identity, logo, and website as part of a significant rebranding initiative. The effort is an extension of the company’s strategic blueprint to advance accessible in-home respiratory and infusion therapy services utilizing its extensive experience and comprehensive portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical drugs and respiratory devices to treat patients with pulmonology, neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other complex health conditions.
The new brand identity conveys the innovative healthcare options available to meet the diverse needs of patients and providers managing rare and chronic conditions. It reflects PromptCare’s positioning to deliver comprehensive care to patients nationwide and emphasizes deeper alignment across the company’s infusion and respiratory business lines.
The brand uplift further embodies PromptCare’s values, centered around a patient-first approach to care, teamwork, integrity, and clinical excellence—hallmarks of the seamless experience the company aims to deliver to each patient and provider.
“The PromptCare rebrand not only signifies a step forward for the company, but it also reinforces our dedication to setting the standard of care for patients with chronic and complex health conditions,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer of PromptCare. “Our investment in this project speaks to the acceleration of the healthcare marketplace and PromptCare’s evolving ability to unlock the full potential of overall quality of life for patients. The invigorated PromptCare brand marks a major milestone as we continue to advance patient care and highlight our clinical expertise.”
Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in respiratory, infusion, and specialty pharmacy services for adult and pediatric patients. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payors in managing complex medical conditions, including COPD, multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, bleeding disorders, and many other pulmonary, nutritional, autoimmune, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.
Visit the new website at promptcare.com, follow on LinkedIn, or call 877-776-6782 to learn more. Email info@promptcare.com with questions.
About PromptCare
PromptCare is a leading national provider of high-tech, hands-on respiratory services and in-home and alternate-site infusion therapies. With nearly 40 years of providing compassionate clinical care to patients with chronic and complex health conditions, PromptCare holds accreditations from URAC and ACHC. The company's pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses, and dietitians treat patients across the United States. For more information, please visit promptcare.com.
