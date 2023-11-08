Hotel Cass, a Holiday Inn Express at Chicago Magnificent Mile: Unveiling Enhanced Services and Unmatched Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Cass, Holiday Inn Express, a distinguished gem nestled in the heart of Chicago, is thrilled to announce its grand reopening. After an extensive renovation and visionary redesign, the property is poised to welcome guests back with a renewed and elevated experience.
Located in downtown’s lively River North district, Hotel Cass seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern luxuries, offering guests an unforgettable sojourn in the Windy City. The reopening signifies a captivating new chapter in the hotel’s history as it reasserts itself as one of Chicago's premier accommodations.
Guided by the seasoned hand of GF Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hospitality management company, Hotel Cass has undergone a sweeping transformation. The redesign embraces a contemporary aesthetic while preserving the hotel's storied charm, culminating in an ambiance that exudes sophistication and serenity.
Adding to the location’s allure is the debut of Bally's Chicago, set to redefine entertainment in the city and become a premier destination for visitors from near and far.
Guests of the newly reopened Hotel Cass can anticipate an array of enhanced amenities and services. Each of the 172 meticulously designed guest rooms and suites features modern conveniences such as plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, and sleek workspaces. The property also boasts state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a fully equipped business center.
Joseph Dauber, General Manager, expressed his excitement: "The reopening of Hotel Cass in collaboration with IHG Holiday Inn Express marks a significant milestone for us. We've labored tirelessly to craft an elevated guest experience that beautifully showcases Chicago's rich culture and legendary hospitality. Our team is dedicated to delivering warm, personalized service to ensure that each guest's stay with us is nothing short of exceptional."
Hotel Cass is pleased to offer special promotional packages to celebrate, including discounted rates, complimentary breakfast, and exclusive access to local attractions. The hotel's prime location within strolling distance of iconic landmarks such as Millennium Park, Navy Pier, and the Magnificent Mile positions it as the perfect base for exploring the city's renowned entertainment and vibrant nightlife.
For reservations and more information, please visit https://www.casshotel.com or call +1 (312) 787-4030.
About Hotel Cass, a Holiday Inn Express at Chicago Magnificent Mile
Hotel Cass, located in downtown Chicago, is a sophisticated hotel renowned for its exceptional service, elegant accommodations, and prime location. Combining classic charm with modern amenities, it offers an unparalleled experience for business and leisure travelers alike. IHG Holiday Inn Express is a globally recognized hospitality brand that operates a diverse portfolio of hotels around the world. With a commitment to exceptional service and guest satisfaction, it aims to provide a memorable stay for all its guests.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia. With nearly 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in over 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
Candice Kochenour
