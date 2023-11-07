HARVEST HUSTLE Heralds Hope and Health in Aid of Yellow Ribbon Fund
Uniting the Community – Supporting Yellow Ribbon Fund's Commitment to Military Service Members & Their Families
We at Yellow Ribbon Fund are grateful to K.I.C. Kares & the Lactation Room, for their unwavering commitment. The Harvest Hustle illuminates our mission and rallies support to our cause.”BETHESDA, MD, MONTGOMERY, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community breathes anticipation as preparations for the Harvest Hustle gain pace. Organized in collaboration between K.I.C. Kares, and the Lactation Room, the event seeks to rally support for the Yellow Ribbon Fund's noble cause. This laudable nonprofit organization steadfastly assists wounded, ill, and injured military service members and extends support to their families. 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the benefit of Yellow Ribbon Fund.
— Gina Harrow, Executive Director
Set to occur on November 11, 2023, at Watkins Park, the Harvest Hustle encompasses a 5K run/walk and a dedicated Family Fun Run. The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability, and promises a fusion of athletic endeavor and community solidarity.
Kylee, founder of K.I.C. Kares writes, "when I launched K.I.C. Kares in 2020 at age 9, I never thought it would provide me with so many opportunities to spread kindness. What started as a small goal has quickly become bigger and better than I imagined. I am so proud to work alongside Mrs. Sarah and Mr. Cougar to ultimately benefit Yellow Ribbon Fund, because I know our efforts are going to a great cause that is especially near and dear to their hearts. Together, we continue to prove that small acts of kindness really can make a big difference!"
Participants of the 5K run/walk will gather at 8:30 AM, ready to meander through the picturesque route winding through Mount Airy's historic structures, quaint boutiques, and stunning fall landscapes. Shortly after, at 8:35 AM, the 1-mile Family Fun Run/Stroller Stride will kick off, for those preferring a more leisurely pace.
Sarah Early, MSN, APRN-FNP, IBCLC Family Nurse Practitioner & Owner, Lactation Room, "Supporting families within our community is the foundation from which Lactation Room was built 10 years ago. Our goal is always to find a way to make a positive impact and support those who need it most, and we are so proud to be able to co-host an annual event that can achieve both. Our service members and their families are so important to the Lactation Room, and it is our honor to have the opportunity to give back through the Yellow Ribbon Fund."
In addition to the athletic activities, the Harvest Hustle will house an array of vendors, such as M.R. Cheesecake and Strohmer Family Farm, catering to an assortment of palates with savory food and refreshing beverages. Live music, courtesy of Shields of Montgomery Pipe and Drum Band and DJ Don Caparotti, will add vibrancy to the welcoming atmosphere.
Our gratitude extends to our generous sponsors, who include Peony Women’s Integrative Health, York Professional Fire Fighter's Association, Safeway (Mt. Airy, MD), Chik-Fil-A (Mt. Airy, MD), SNAP Fitness (Mt. Airy, MD), Sign Dreamers (Frederick, MD), and DJ Don Caparotti, for making this event possible. They collectively bring this massive effort to life.
Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Executive Director, conveys her sincere appreciation: "We at Yellow Ribbon Fund are deeply indebted to K.I.C. Kares and the Lactation Room, for their unwavering commitment. The Harvest Hustle contributes far more than funding; it illuminates the significance of our mission and rallies support to our cause. We invite everyone to participate and make a difference on this memorable day."
Those interested in participating in the Harvest Hustle can register at http://www.harvesthustle.net. Each penny pledged directly supports the invaluable work of the Yellow Ribbon Fund. Let's join hands and hearts to make a difference.
About Yellow Ribbon Fund
Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military following unexpected medical crises. YRF provides programs that make daily life more manageable for the wounded and their family caregivers.
The Crossroads Program helps service members and their families who face long stays while in recovery, such as providing hotel rooms, apartments, and rental cars. The Keystone program focuses on life skills development, respite, and health and wellness. YRF proudly services over 1,600 active caregivers and has had over 30,000 recipients since 2005.
About K.I.C. Kares
K.I.C. Kares is a 501(c)(3) charity with a simple mission: to spread KINDNESS. Although based out of Mt. Airy, MD, the charity's primary focus is to purchase, fill, and deliver care packages to families who have children in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) around the country!
About Lactation Room
Lactation Room is a full-service lactation practice which specializes in a wide variety of breastfeeding and pumping challenges with a special emphasis on Tongue and Lip Ties (tethered oral tissues). We know not every mom and baby are alike and work to customize a plan to help you achieve your breastfeeding goals with personalized attention and support
