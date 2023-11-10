Metis Crossing Unveils New Winter Packages
The new packages invite travelers to experience Métis cultural heritage this upcoming season.
These experiences open the door to the magic of winter at Metis Crossing, promising a journey that goes beyond the ordinary.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing, Alberta's premier cultural destination, is launching two new packages this winter to offer visitors unforgettable experiences. As cooler temperatures and winter snow begin to transform Métis Crossing into a winter wonderland, these packages invite guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the season while delving into the rich cultural heritage of the Métis people.
— Juanita Marois, CEO
With the Legendary Night Sky Watching Package, guests can be entranced by the mesmerizing beauty of the night sky and the enchanting dance of the constellations. Far away from the city lights, the pristine location provides the perfect backdrop for observing the celestial wonders above. The night sky viewing experience will be complemented by a rich cultural program that offers insights into the Métis heritage and traditions.
Métis Crossing’s team of knowledgeable guides and storytellers leads guests on a journey through the stars, sharing the significance of celestial events in the Métis culture. This itinerary is a unique opportunity to not only witness the wonder of the universe, but also to connect deeply with the cultural heritage of the Métis people in one unforgettable night.
The Cultural Experiences Winter All Inclusive Package invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich and vibrant culture of Métis people. Throughout a stay in premium accommodations, guests have the chance to savor Indigenous-inspired cuisine, delve into the culture through captivating storytelling and exploring snowy landscapes on guided snowshoe excursions, and come face to face with heritage species like white bison, elk, plains and woods bison, and majestic Percheron horses. This carefully planned itinerary seamlessly blends thrilling winter adventures, cultural immersion, and the unique offerings of Métis Crossing.
Both of the new packages are three days and two nights. “We’re so excited to unveil these new packages in time for the upcoming winter season,” said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. “These experiences open the door to the magic of winter at Metis Crossing, promising a journey that goes beyond the ordinary, offering profound connections with both nature and the rich cultural heritage of the Métis people.”
While guests are there, Métis Crossing’s general admission offers an all-encompassing experience, blending historical exploration, artistic immersion, and daily Métis encounters. A wide range of outdoor activities are available to make any winter visit unforgettable, including ice skating, snow tubing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and access to hiking trails. Visitors also have access to our cultural exhibits and gift shop, which help you learn about Métis history and traditions.
Travelers can learn more about the packages and book on the Métis Crossing website here.
