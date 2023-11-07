Joe Satriani Bass Sideman and Mermen Co-founder Allen Whitman Releases New Ambient Soundtrack “Monogatari no Fūkei”
EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLEN WHITMAN, former bassist with legendary virtuoso guitarist JOE SATRIANI and co-founder of the San Francisco-based influential instrumental surf-rock trio THE MERMEN has announced the digital-only release (through label SQUEAKEY STUDIOS) of a new soundtrack/ambient album “MONOGATARI NO FŪKEI.”
The album incorporates acoustic guitar-driven sonic environments with samples and synth that forwards a pace matching its title: “Landscape Of Stories”. The movement, using field recordings made on a recent visit to Japan, is compelling, occasionally contemplative and often propulsive.
ALLEN WHITMAN, a stalwart of the San Francisco music scene, also credits live performance and musical collaboration with, among many others, the likes of HELIOS CREED, TINY TIM, THE SANDALS, THE INK SPOTS, NELS CLINE, MIKE KENEALLY, CARMINE APPICE, DOROTHY MOSKOWITZ, DJ QUEST, SAMMY HAGAR, TONY MACALPINE, DWEEZIL ZAPPA, STEVE LUKATHER, STEVE VAI, STEVE MORSE and JOHN PETRUCCI.
WHITMAN has also worked extensively in live music for theater, particularly with California-based Theatre of Yugen for live performance in a modern Noh style in San Francisco, New York City, Tokyo and Austin.
To purchase: https://squeakeystudios.bandcamp.com/album/monogatari-no-f-kei
Additional online resources:
https://www.instagram.com/squeaksmore/
https://audius.co/squeakeystudios
https://soundcloud.com/squeakey-studios
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com