Drone Inspection Pro’s Announces Release of AI Drone Software Platform Now Available to Management Companies and HOA’s

AI Driven GEO Fencing Identifies and Documents Violations

A picture says 1000 words, providing the ability to document reviewed compliance violations for delivery to home owners wliminating confrontations

DIP proprietary Geofence averages of 1000 homes in just 4 hours providing savings and efficiency for each community, allowing property managers to view violations and document in DIP portal.” — Drone Inspection Pro's

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone Inspection Pro’s an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered drone automation tools. DIP announced today the availably of their proprietary AI powered drone inspection and automated compliance violation software is now available to property management companies and HOA’s nationwide.Drone inspections have numerous advantages over traditional methods, by eliminating the need for manual inspections, which are time-consuming, expensive and labor-intensive. Inspections are the best method an HOA can use to monitor and spot any issues or challenges around the area. Critical to the HOA’s success on how an HOA can maintain the area and keep its promise to their community members.Drones quickly cover large areas, providing a detailed visual assessment. Additionally, drones can access hard-to-reach areas, such as rooftops or tall structures, without the need for ladders or scaffolding. As part of the inspection process, DIP would check common areas within an association - playgrounds, parks, swimming pools, clubhouses, and entry monuments. These inspections would identify any potential deficiencies and repair issues. Drone Missions are designed to photograph and record violations, using proprietary AI Identification processing allowing association administrators access to our web-based portal for further assessment. Overall, the integration of drones into HOA inspections brings numerous benefits, including cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced safety.The days of expensive labor-intensive community inspections are over. Drone Inspection Pros can survey and provide a download for your teams review in our secure portal. With an average of 1000 homes in just 4 hours providing substantial savings and efficiency.DIP has created a proprietary Geofence for each community, allowing the property manager to view the communities individually that they manage. Property managers can easily access all of the communities they manage under one Drone Inspection Pro account.DIP AI Driven Drone Inspections take the personal aspect out of compliance enforcement. Our automated inspection process, is discreet and private providing identification of the problem areas/properties. This will save time and effort for the property management company by allowing the property manager to further investigate a property in questions by reviewing the violations page details.A picture says 1000 words, providing the ability to document reviewed compliance violations for delivery to home owners. Reduce or eliminate confrontations, long email chains and angry phone calls. One of the issues property managers face, is homeowners claiming that the inspector is targeting them and not the neighbors.Drone inspection Pros eliminates the emotions from the situation. With automated flight missions and the use of the AI software processing the violations it has very little human interaction. The property manager can view the violation from the online portal and send a notice to the homeowner. If the property manager deems the violation is not a violation or vice versa, they can choose to override the report and mark it accordingly. This will also be captured into the Ai system to further train the system for your particular community and on the next inspection it will recognize the previous override of a violation or non-violation.About Drone Inspection Pro’sDrone Inspection Pro’s an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered drone automation tools for industrial applications with their proprietary AI powered drone inspection software. Management, Insurance companies are increasingly turning to drone technology for property inspections. Drones offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for assessing damages and gathering data. These unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors that can capture detailed images and videos of properties, allowing inspectors and insurance adjusters to assess property accurately.For More Information visit Drone Inspection Pros at https://droneinspectionpros.com/ To Become a Reseller Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.Contact:E : Info@droneinspectionpros.comT : 623 920-3049

DIP Changing the World of Inspections