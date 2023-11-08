Georgia Muslim American Community Leaders to Go on Hunger Strike for Children of Palestine
The “collective punishment” Palestinian are subjected to by Israel is against humanity, all faith, Int'l laws, US constitution YET is funded by US tax dollars.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Muslim American Community Leaders are standing in solidarity with the innocent children of Palestine and have announced their decision to embark on a hunger strike. The loss of innocent Palestinian children and women due to the ongoing bombardment by Israel is a tragic and deeply distressing reality.
— Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, one of the organizers of the Hunger Strike
The loss of innocent lives on both sides is devastating, and it is crucial to acknowledge the immense suffering experienced by Palestinian families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and are subjected to collective punishment by the Israeli government.
According to United Nations humanitarians, "Gaza has become a 'graveyard' for children with thousands now killed under Israeli bombardment, while more than a million face dire shortages of essentials and a lifetime of trauma ahead."
Reportedly, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed including 4,000 plus innocent children and 3,600 women.
Another 1,000 children have been reported missing and may be trapped or deceased under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery, as per the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office, OCHA.
Every loss of life is a profound tragedy, and it is imperative that efforts are made to establish a peaceful resolution to the conflict, one that respects the rights and safety of all individuals involved. It is essential to promote dialogue, understanding, and empathy to ensure a future where Palestinians and Israelis can coexist in peace and security, free from the fear of violence and loss.
"Nothing is safe from Israeli brutality and destruction—schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, refugee camps, and escaping caravans—aided by US tax dollars and unconditional support, which contradicts the core values of fairness, justice, equality, and human rights that our great nation upholds," said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, an organizer of the hunger strike and founder of Voices of Muslims.
"Threats go beyond the bombs and mortars," UNICEF’s James Elder stressed. Infant deaths due to dehydration are "a growing threat" in the enclave as Gaza’s water production is at five percent of the required volume due to non-functioning desalination plants that are either damaged due to bombing or lack fuel.
Children and innocent people in Gaza, the war zone, are being subjected to genocide by depriving them of food and water.
In a display of solidarity and concern for the well-being of 1.1 million Palestinian children, Muslim leaders in Georgia have announced their decision to embark on a hunger strike. The hunger strike serves as a nonviolent form of protest to draw attention to the plight of Palestinian children and the ongoing conflict in Palestine.
The situation in Palestine has been a cause for global concern, with children often bearing the brunt of the violence and political unrest. By undertaking this action, the Georgia Muslim leaders hope to shed light on the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, one that ensures a brighter and safer future for all children in the region.
The hunger strike will commence on at 1:00pm EST on November 10th, 2023 in front of the Georgia US Senators offices who can and should play a key role in saving innocent lives by calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a permanent solution to the crisis.
We urge the media, organizations, and individuals of every faith to support and amplify the message of the Georgia Muslim leaders during this critical time. By standing together, we can save innocent lives and work toward a better future for Palestinian children.
